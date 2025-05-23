What is Jaguars' James Gladstone's Next Big Move?
Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said very early on in his tenure that the team's new leadership would not flinch when given the chance to do something bold.
You believe him yet?
Gladstone proved he was not just talking the talk. He went beyond the lip service and made the Jaguars one of the biggest stories of the offseason with his headline-stealing trade for Colorado Buffaloes Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.
The trade for Hunter saw the Jaguars sent the Cleveland Browns a cache of draft picks that included the No. 36 pick and the team's 2026 first-round pick.
But Gladstone and the Jaguars felt confident in doing so because they are not afraid to take risks. They are prepared to make big moves, even ones that the general NFL world at large may not agree with.
The question for Gladstone now is simple: what's next?
Gladstone still has plenty of resources to work with ahead of Week 1 if he has another move up his sleeve. The trade-up for Hunter suggests that while this is still a team looking for long-term success, they are willing to make some concessions to win early.
There is a litany of other moves Gladstone could make in the name of winning early. Without a first-round pick to trade, Gladstone still has the Jaguars' second-round pick, 11 total picks in the 2026 draft, and three third-round picks to deal with.
Then there is the money aspect. The Jaguars have all but one of their core players either on their rookie deal or on an extension, with Travon Walker being the lone exception. Walker will clearly be a Jaguar moving forward, but the Jaguars don't have many players other than him to stash away money for.
If Gladstone deems a veteran secondary player or pass-rusher as an impact player, there is not a lot that will stop him from being able to nab them if he deems the move a game-changer. Or what if he wanted another weapon? Or another starter on the offensive line?
The options are endless because this regime has shown they are not afraid to make the big moves.
The Jaguars moved in calm secrecy to land Hunter. If they decide to make another big move coming, it will likely be a surprise as well.
Gladstone has taught Jacksonville to stay on their toes. For the league's newest and perhaps boldest general manager, there is always reason to be prepared for anything.
