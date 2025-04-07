BREAKING: Insider Details Why Jaguars Have Slim Travis Hunter Odds
The 2025 NFL Draft may be the most unpredictable draft yet, as at this point, there is no consensus on who will be the top two picks, let alone who will be available once the Jaguars pick at five.
ESPN's Adam Schefter believes, based on intel he has received, that the Cleveland Browns, who own the second overall pick, are likely to select Colorado weapon Travis Hunter.
"That's the thing with the draft Ty. It's a moving target, and it constantly evolves, and teams needs and desires change along the way as they go through the evaluation process. A couple of months ago, I was of the mind and the impression based on things, people told me that the Browns were likely to go quarterback, and they were, but that was because they wanted Cam Ward, and Cam Ward isn't going to be there at number two."
The Browns have a long tradition of drafting quarterbacks in the first round and having them flame out before their rookie contract is up. Thus if their guy isn't available, it would make no sense to reach on a pick, especially when DeShaun Watson's contract is close to being off the books.
"And so once they realized that, they came off that, and then we shifted to Abdul Carter, where there were a lot of people that felt like the Browns were going to take Abdul Carter and match him opposite Myles Garrett. And you know what? They still could. They still might. But the latest until now is that I believe Travis Hunter is the more likely pick at two today, a couple of weeks out of the NFL Draft, for a couple of different reasons.
"I think the Cleveland Browns watched him on Friday at his pro day, and they saw somebody that could move like nobody else. I think that going into that day, they viewed him as somebody they could play a wide receiver, and I think sprinkle in defensive back, so I think he could play two ways for them, but I think they may think of him more as a receiver than a cornerback, and they're going to need him to concentrate."
Hunter is much more refined as a corner than a receiver, so that's concerning.
"And I think he brings them some star power, and there are a lot of people who believe he is the single best player in this draft. So there's a lot of reasons why we could see him going number two, but it is kind of interesting that I feel like it's shifted from the quarterback to Abdul Carter to Travis Hunter today, and who knows if and when it'll shift again before the draft?"
The reality of the situation is that Hunter provides a lot of value to the Browns. As a receiver, he would have advantageous opportunities as defenses have to focus on him and Pro Bowler Jerry Jeudy. As a corner, he would be paired with one of the best defensive backs in the NFL in Denzel Ward.
If the Browns do take him, the Jaguars are in a great spot. If Carter falls, teams may want to trade with Jacksonville for the fifth overall pick. If the Jaguars want to make a pick, they will have a plethora of options to address every position.
In the end, the Jaguars win even without hunter.
