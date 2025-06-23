Jaguars Veteran Receives National Recognition
The Jacksonville Jaguars have undergone mass changes this offseason on both sides of the ball. They are expected to be at least marginally better this upcoming season after the arrival of Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen.
While Jacksonville's defense still needs work, Jacob Infante of the Pro Football Network believes Josh-Hines Allen will be the team's best chance at winning the Defensive Player of the Year Award.
After an incredible season with 17.5 sacks in 2023, Josh Hines-Allen took a step back last year but still produced fairly well, finishing the year with eight sacks in 16 games," Infante said.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars rely heavily on Hines-Allen to get to the quarterback, as he’s the fifth-highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL. If he bounces back to double digits, he’ll generate plenty of league-wide attention."
Following Organized Team Activities, Hines-Allen noted how he believes things are coming along well under the Jaguars' new coaching staff. The veteran defender has seen several regimes during his time in Jacksonville, but seems to be enjoying the early part of Coen's tenure.
Hines-Allen was honest about still having to switch out terminology from the previous coaching staff to help him develop under the new regime.
“Definitely. Definitely getting their terminology. Just different things that we’ve used last year that they use, it’s on like D-line fronts. It’s switched for us," Hines-Allen said.
"I’m still processing jet-front and rush-front from last year to this year because I’m so used to one thing, but have to translate it to a different coaching staff’s terminology. But it’s going good. They’re being very patient with us, but we’re also being very studious as a team, as players, of getting it. So, we’re doing good," Hines-Allen said.
Specifically, Hines-Allen credited Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile with bringing a level of passion that he can identify with. As the Jaguars look to turn things around on the field, it will undoubtedly start with their coaching staff.
"Coach Camp [Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile] has been awesome this whole time. He’s never changed. I know everybody says the mentality, the personality, the person that he is, he’s a lot. But it’s nice. Because you step into that meeting room, you’re going to expect one thing. It’s not just screaming. It’s the passion, it’s the love. It’s the love of the game that he has," Hines-Allen said.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and tell us how you feel about Hines-Allen!
Please let us know your thoughts on Hines-Allen today when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE