Jaguars' 2024 Pick Set to Have the Most Impact Next Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars had few things to be happy about last season, as they stumbled to a forgettable 4-13 season. The poor season led to the Jaguars firing general managers Trent Baalke and Doug Pederson, which gave the Jaguars hope for next season.
Jacksonville has not had many things go their way over the past two seasons, but drafting one of the best up-and-coming receivers in the league evened it all out. The Jaguars selected wide receiver Brian Thomas. He went on to have one of the best seasons of all the rookies.
Pro Football Network recently listed the players from each team's 2024 draft class who will most impact their teams this upcoming season. They believe Thomas will be the best player for the Jaguars from the 2023 draft class that will have the most impact this upcoming season.
"Brian Thomas Jr. turned out to be a bona fide steal for the Jaguars. The LSU product racked up 1,282 receiving yards (3rd in the NFL). He also led all rookies in receiving touchdowns (10). Thomas became just the fourth rookie in the Super Bowl era to have at least 1,100 receiving yards and 10 TDs," PFN said.
"Thomas posted 11 games with at least 75 receiving yards, the most such games by a rookie in the Super Bowl era. He quickly established himself as the go-to target for Trevor Lawrence. With Christian Kirk and Evan Engram no longer on the roster, Thomas should be the No. 1 option for Jacksonville for the foreseeable future."
The Jaguars aim to turn over a new leaf, but still need more help. Jacksonville has put itself in a firm position to improve its roster, as it has one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. Jacksonville may or may not win many more games next season, which is okay.
Jacksonville has one of the best receivers in the National Football League, and he is only entering his second season. The Jaguars have room for improvement this offseason, and they could even add another talented wide receiver.
Time will tell what the Jaguars decide to do but for now, they can enjoy the talent they have on the roster.
