Ranking the AFC South Coaching Staffs: Are Jaguars No. 1?
To have a great football team, you must have great coaches. It can lead to years of success or a dynasty that has taken over the football world like the New England Patriots did for most of the 21st century.
Good coaching staffs are hard to come by, though. The AFC South has had its fair share of coaching changes over the last decade. However, things could be looking upward with the Houston Texans, sufficient staffs in Indianapolis and Tennessee, and a unproven, yet exciting group of coaches with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Jacksonville's new staff has given their fans a new hope to defeat the empire that is the Kansas City Chiefs. Do they argue with being the best coaching staff in the division? Let's take a look.
No. 1 - Houston Texans
It would be remiss and ill-informed not to rank the Texans anywhere but No. 1 on this list. Head coach DeMeco Ryans took a team that was one of the worst in the NFL and turned them into a contender overnight. The defensive-minded coach along with defensive coordinator Matt Burke have helped Houston become one of the best defenses in the NFL.
There is a new offensive coordinator in Nick Caley, who replaces Bobby Slowik and will be charged with getting franchise quarterback C.J. Stroud back on track as a top passer in the game. Caley's offense should allow Stroud to be more preficient from the pocket with more progressions and reads compared to Slowik's Shanahan-like system.
No. 2 - Indianapolis Colts
This is a coaching staff with a lot at stake this season. Head coach Steve Steichen, offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, and quarterbacks coach Cam Turner will face the difficult challenge of finding their starting quarterback this season. If Anthony Richardson finally hits, it could lead to a veyer competitive AFC South.
The Colts defense should see improvement with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo joining the team after some solid years in Cincinnati. With a talented defensive front and young players in the secondary, look for this unit to improve in 2025.
No. 3 - Tennessee Titans
The young Brian Callahan enters his second year as head coach of the Titans with a new No. 1 overall quarterback in Cam Ward. Offensive coordinator Nick Holz and quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree will be tasked with getting the former Miami Hurricane on track to be a competitive passer for Rookie of the Year. However, the pressure is already on after landing the first pick in the draft this offseason.
Tennessee's defense will be a significant challenge for the team's defensive staff. Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson and defensive line coach Tracy Rocker will lean on the position group as the strength of the unit, while the back seven will be a tough task for outside linebackers Ben Bloom, secondary Steve Jackson, and pass game coordinator Tony Oden.
No. 4 - Jacksonville Jaguars
The reason Jacksonville is ranked last here is simple: it is a brand-new staff overall, regardless of how people may feel about head coach Liam Coen, one of the most creative run game coaches in the game, while expected to implement a Sean McVay system that has been quarterback-friendly for several years.
Joining Coen are offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, quarterbacks coach Spencer Whipple, and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile. The challenge for all four coaches will be the improve the play and systems of each side of the ball that lacked consistency in the previous regime. For now, they are a relative unknown for how they will do as coaches in their new positions.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss out on stories of the Jaguars coaching staff.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.