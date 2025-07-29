Jaguars' Rivals Finally Concede Defeat on Draft Bust
If anything, the Jacksonville Jaguars can take solace that the AFC South has a new bottom-dweller.
The Tennessee Titans have instead taken up that mantle in recent seasons, and one of the biggest mistakes of the Titans' downward spiral came to a head on Monday as the Titans moved on from former first-round pick Treylon Burks.
One of the biggest busts in recent memory, Burks was hampered by injuries throughout his entire career. Now, the Titans are moving on from one of their signature mistakes.
The last blow to Burks' status as a former first round pick came over the weekend, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reporting that, "Burks suffered a fractured collarbone at Saturday's practice and will undergo further tests but is expected to miss at least the start of the regular season."
Titans make it official
On Monday, the Titans made it official and ended Burks' tenure with the franchise.
"Burks, a first-round pick of the team in the 2022 NFL Draft, spent the offseason recovering from the torn ACL he suffered last season. He injured the shoulder after landing hard on the sideline at the completion of a play," TennesseeTitans.com said.
"Injuries plagued Burks since he first landed in Tennessee, limiting him to just 27 games over the past three seasons. Over that time, Burks caught 53 passes for 699 yards and a touchdown. Burks had his best season in 2022, when he caught 33 passes for 444 yards and a score."
Nobody can predict injuries and it is certainly not Burks' fault that he was unable to remain healthy over the course of his NFL career.
With that said, the Titans did pick him to be the direct replacement to A.J. Brown, and he never came close to being that.
Instead, Burks averaged just nine appearances a year over the course of his first three seasons. And with his release, it is clear the Titans are ready to move on from one of the signature mistakes that have defined the Titans' disatrous last few seasons.
