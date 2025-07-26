Jaguars' Rival Titans See Draft Bust Face Another Setback
The Jacksonville Jaguars have seen their most bitter rival, the Tennessee Titans, take a steep tumble over the last few years.
There are a number of reasons why the Titans have become one of the NFL's most meager franchises in recent years. Quarterback issues such as the Will Levis debacle, an owner with a quick trigger on firings, and several first-round busts have all plagued the franchise.
Now, one of those aforementioned first-round busts has sustained yet another setback.
Treylon Burks goes down with injury
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, "Burks suffered a fractured collarbone at Saturday's practice and will undergo further tests but is expected to miss at least the start of the regular season."
Burks has faced a series of injury issues over the course of his NFL career, and the latest injury comes at a time in which the Titans seemed excited to have him back on the field.
“Right now, I think anyone coming off a significant surgery and rehab is always going to be probably off their full playing weight — just because of the nature of not being able to do the types of things over a long period of time when you’re rehabbing,” Titans head coach Brian Callahan said in June as Burks rehabbed from last year's torn ACL.
“So, he’s in his rehab process. The conditioning process is sort of coming along with it. I don’t see any ill effects. But, again, Trey is also a just a bigger body as it is. ... So, I’m pretty pleased with where he’s at, and we’ll see as he gets back to more consistent running and ability to get in shape. I mean, he reported to camp last year in pretty dang good shape, so I’m expecting the same.”
Considering the Titans already had a skill group that was amongst the worst -- if not the very worst -- in the NFL before the latest injury to Burks, there is no real positive spin on this.
Burks has not done much in the NFL up until now due to injuries, but the Titans and rookie quarterback Cam Ward need as much firepower as they can find.
With Burks sidelined, that firepower looks a little more evasive.
