3 Wide Receivers the Jaguars Should Target in a Trade
According to Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton, the Jacksonville Jaguars put in a call for Devaughn Vele. Ultimately, he was traded to the New Orleans Saints in return for a 2026 fourth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round selection. Payton also disclosed that the Jags were outbid in the process.
Apparently, Jacksonville isn't quite satisfied with its wide receiver room, even after drafting Travis Hunter Jr. second overall and signing Dyami Brown in free agency. They form a promising group of pass-catchers alongside rookie star Brian Thomas Jr. and third-year veteran Parker Washington.
This likely isn't an indictment on any of the Jaguars' current options at wideout. The team sorely lacks depth behind its top-four receivers, and none of them fit the mold of Devaughn Vele, a giant with a large catching radius who can offer quarterback Trevor Lawrence a jump ball threat in the end zone. Jacksonville might have missed out on Vele, but there are still some enticing options that could be available for the right price.
These wide receivers could be the perfect fit for the Jaguars' needs
1. Alec Pierce
At 6'3" with a 40-in vertical, Alec Pierce fits the same archetype that the Jacksonville Jaguars were looking for in Devaughn Vele. He's proven to be a reliable target, totaling 37 catches for 824 yards and seven touchdowns for the Indianapolis Colts last season. He could be on the outs, though, with Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Adonai Mitchell all set to play large roles for Indy this year.
The Colts might not want to trade him to an intradivisional rival, but it's not like they're trying to be very competitive in 2025. The Jaguars may be able to steal Pierce away for the right price.
2. Jauan Jennings
Jauan Jennings is currently holding out, seeking a new contract from the San Francisco 49ers. If Jacksonville wants to go big and give quarterback Trevor Lawrence arguably the best wide receiver room in the NFL, this is a good place for the team to look.
The Jaguars should have a decent amount of cap space this season after final cuts. They could free up the financial flexibility necessary to give Jennings the deal he's seeking after the potential trade.
3. Tim Patrick
Tim Patrick is the most realistic and affordable option of the three for the Jaguars. He doesn't play for a divisional rival, and his question marks should keep his price tag relatively low. Jacksonville might even be able to pick him up after roster cuts.
At 6'5", though, he could be the ideal depth piece that the team needs. Despite missing two straight seasons with injury, Patrick showed encouraging signs upon his return for the Detroit Lions last season, grabbing 33 catches for 394 yards and three touchdowns.
