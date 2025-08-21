Jaguars' Staff Makes It Clear Who Emerging Threat Is
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a bunch of changes to their offense ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Their scheme should look significantly different with Head Coach Liam Coen and Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski calling the shots, replacing Doug Pederson and Press Taylor from last year. They also implemented quite a few additions to their on-field personnel too.
Coen will be hoping to orchestrate a renaissance season from quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars' offense. To aid in that goal, Jacksonville revamped its offensive line and brought in a few new shiny weapons for Lawrence, including second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr. and free agent pickup Dyami Brown.
They'll join Brian Thomas Jr. at the forefront of the Jaguars' passing attack, who's unexpectedly become a veteran leader for this young team in just his second season. BTJ might be the most accomplished wide receiver on the roster, but he's not the most tenured. That title goes to Parker Washington, who's going into his third year with Jacksonville and looking for a breakout campaign in 2025.
Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski expects big things out of Parker Washington
When the Jacksonville Jaguars brought in Dyami Brown in free agency, the assumption was that he would slot in as their WR3 behind Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter Jr. Parker Washington has thrown a wrench into those plans with his performance throughout training camp and preseason, though.
One of the key assets that he brings to the table is his versatility, according to Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski:
"It's a heavy task, especially in this offense, to be able to play all three positions and really line up anywhere on the field, especially because of the amount of splits and different formations we're going to line up in. So, not only is it playing inside, but it's inside and you're stacked up or you're inside in a bunch, then you're outside in a bunch, then you're outside all the way outside the numbers."
"So, it's a huge range of both route tree blocking assignments and different alignments that he has to manage. Just the mental aspect of him being able to gain the level of mastery to go out there and play one position, one play, and then turn around the very next play and play a totally different position and line up in a completely different spot and really be asked to express a different skillset on a play-to-play basis. So, that's been really impressive."
Udinski clearly values Washington's diverse toolkit and has grand plans for his wide receiver's deep bag. When asked if Washington is expected to play a larger role in the offense this season, he had this to say:
"I don't know how much I could speak on comparative to the past, but I certainly think he'll be a really big part of our offense. And like I said, the plays that he's making, that flexibility he provides to play multiple positions, sets him up for that success."
That might not mean that he's overtaken Dyami Brown for the WR3 spot yet, but it sounds like he could wind up with more snaps and targets if he continues his current trajectory. That could set him to not only be a featured part of the Jaguars' offense, but maybe even a sneaky fantasy player for the 2025 season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on the preseason.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Jaguars and the preseason when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE