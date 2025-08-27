2 Cornerback Options for Jaguars After 53-Man Roster Cuts
The Jacksonville Jaguars made the final cuts needed to trim their training camp roster down to the 53-man squad they'll bring into the 2025 NFL season. However, this is still unlikely to be the iteration they'll feature in their Week 1 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. They still have the option to make trades, free agent signings, or waiver wire claims from other teams' releases to address any needs remaining.
One position that could use a little extra depth for the Jaguars is cornerback. After waiving De'Antre Prince, Jabbar Muhammad, Keni-H Lovely, Doneiko Slaughter, and Aydan White, their rotation is significantly thinner. That was further compounded when Jacksonville announced that third-round pick Caleb Ransaw would be put on IR for the season, even though Head Coach Liam Coen and the rest of the staff had moved him to safety.
That leaves six cornerbacks on the roster: Tyson Campbell, Jarrian Jones, Jourdan Lewis, Montaric Brown, Christian Braswell, and second-overall selection Travis Hunter Jr. This is a decent room, but they could stand to add another consistent option, perhaps to replace Brown, especially considering that Hunter Jr. will also be playing 80 percent of offensive snaps as a wide receiver this year. Two players were cut from other teams that could bolster Jacksonville's rotation.
The Jacksonville Jaguars could upgrade their cornerback depth
1. Ambry Thomas
Ambry Thomas couldn't make the cut for a deep Minnesota Vikings' roster, featuring cornerbacks Isaiah Rodgers, Byron Murphy Jr., Tavierre Thomas, and Jeff Okudah. Thomas broke his forearm in 2024's preseason opener, but strung together three decent campaigns for the San Francisco 49ers before that.
In 2023, he started eight games for them, including two in the playoffs, logging 54 total combined tackles, seven passes defended, a fumble forced, and an interception. The Jacksonville Jaguars will have fifth priority if they want to claim him off waivers before the 24-hour deadline is up.
2. Mike Hilton
Unlike Thomas, the Jaguars can immediately sign Mike Hilton, as he was released to free agency by the Miami Dolphins instead of waived. They decided to sign fellow cornerback Rasul Douglas instead after listing Hilton at the top of their depth chart earlier this month.
Last season, Hilton played well for a struggling Cincinnati Bengals defense. PFF ranked him 1st among all cornerbacks in run defense in 2024 and 55th in coverage. For comparison, the Jaguars' Montaric Brown checked in at 90th and 102nd respectively in those categories.
Hilton reportedly has a workout with one of Jacksonville's divisional rivals, the Indianapolis Colts. That shouldn't stop the Jaguars from submitting an offer or bringing him in for a closer look themselves.
To get our updates for all the Jaguars' roster moves, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley today!
Talk to us about these potential targets by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.