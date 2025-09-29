Jaguars Defense Dominates 49ers by Capitalizing on Key Mistakes
The Jacksonville Jaguars moved to 3-1 on the 2025 NFL season by notching their first road win of the year against the San Francisco 49ers. Once again, the defense led the way, containing a resurrected Brock Purdy and his offense in a 26-20 win.
Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars' attack did enough to get the win, but they also missed some key opportunities to put this game away early on. Jacksonville's quarterback finished with 174 yards on 21-of-31 passing with one touchdown. He avoided any turnovers in San Francisco, although two catchable balls did slip out of linebacker Fred Warner's hands.
For the first time this season, the Jaguars' wide receivers weren't dinged for any drops by Pro Football Focus. They did have some passes batted at the line, and Brian Thomas Jr. failed to get two feet inbounds on a catchable ball, but overall, it was an encouraging performance from Jacksonville's wideouts. Perhaps they're learning from the defense in that regard?
Jaguars defense doesn't waste opportunities
The Jacksonville Jaguars began their 2025 NFL season with three defensive takeaways in each of their first three games. Many doubted they'd be able to continue that streak against a poised and experienced San Francisco 49ers offense, myself included. Well, they didn't get three turnovers on the Niners — they got four.
The Jaguars' defense punched out two fumbles, one on Christian McCaffrey and another on quarterback Brock Purdy from Arik Armstead that sealed the victory. Linebacker Devin Lloyd showed sure hands by pulling down two interceptions, one on a bobbled catch from one of the 49ers' wide receivers and another on a tipped pass at the line.
Jacksonville's wideouts cleaned up their drops issue in San Francisco, but they have plenty more work to do just to get back to the median. The defense has been excellent at reeling in their catches, though. The media asked Head Coach Liam Coen how impressed he's been with the hands on that side of the ball:
"That’s one of those things that’s coming in bunches right now, which is awesome. It’s like I’ve said to these guys on Saturday morning — it’s not just happening, it’s something we work at. There was a play in practice on Friday that was a run with five or six guys punching at the ball. It’s what they're doing every single day."
"It’s how they're obviously being coached, and [Anthony] Campanile and his staff have done a phenomenal job at detailing ball disruption. These guys are being intentional about the way they’re practicing and the way they’re holding each other accountable every day in practice in order to make sure that it's getting seen on the tape. I don't know how long it’ll last, but it's pretty cool to see right now."
Like Coen said, takeaways come in bunches for NFL defenses. That usually means in a single game, but hopefully, the Jaguars can make it apply for the entire season.
