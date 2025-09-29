Duval Goes Wild Over Jaguars' Huge Week 4 Win Over 49ers
Are the cardiac cats back? The Jacksonville Jaguars gave all the fans watching back at home on the East Coast quite a scare down the stretch, but they ultimately pulled out a crucial road win, 26-21, over the San Francisco 49ers. They moved to 3-1 on the 2025 season, giving Liam Coen his first victory away from EverBank Stadium as an NFL head coach.
Jacksonville gave up a field goal to San Francisco on the first drive of the game, but took the lead with a touchdown three series later. They never looked back from there, keeping the Niners behind with multiple monster defensive plays and some timely offense from Trevor Lawrence and Company.
Needless to say, this was a huge win for the Jaguars over another prospective playoff team. The fans reacted accordingly, celebrating their squad thousands of miles away.
Jaguars fans are ecstatic
The defense led the way once again for the Jacksonville Jaguars in this one. They didn't record three takeaways, as they had in each of their first three outings. Against the San Francisco 49ers, they forced four turnovers.
Devin Lloyd needed to have a monster season this year. Jacksonville declined to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, making him a free agent at the end of the campaign. The Jaguars could be regretting that decision now, but in the best way possible. He likely earned himself quite a payday in this game, coming away with two interceptions on Brock Purdy within a complete defensive effort.
Travis Etienne Jr. continued his career year versus the Niners. With Christian McCaffrey standing on the opposite sideline, ETN was by far the best offensive player on the field today. He finished his Week 4 with 20 touches for 125 yards and a touchdown. His score came on a 48-yard breakaway run that gave the Jaguars the momentum that they never relinquished.
Special team hasn't been a strong point for the Jaguars so far this season. There was a bit of worry that would continue today, with LeQuint Allen Jr. taking a kickoff out of bounds inside of Jacksonville's 10-yard line instead of letting it bounce out for a start at the 40. However, Parker Washington turned the tides with a punt return touchdown that proved to be the difference for the Jags.
There was a lot of speculation on how Brian Thomas Jr. would respond after three straight stinkers to begin the season. He didn't have a monster outing, but did start returning to form in San Francisco. He caught six of seven targets, but couldn't get two feet inbounds on one of them, finishing with five receptions for 49 yards. Hopefully, he will continue to trend upward from here.
After a huge win, the Jaguars have another perfect opportunity to make a statement in their next game. They take on the Kansas City Chiefs at home in a primetime slot for Monday Night Football on October 6.
