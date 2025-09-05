How Jaguars Rookies Have Already Proven Themselves
The Jacksonville Jaguars' offense has been getting a lot of attention, but this defense could be vastly improved in the 2025 NFL season. They already have some promising pieces in place, including edge rushers Josh Allen-Hines and Travon Walker, linebacker Devin Lloyd, and young cornerback Jarrian Jones.
General Manager James Gladstone worked furiously to add to that core. He signed a new starting safety in free agency with Justin Reid, drafted a star shutdown corner in Travis Hunter Jr., and even swung a preseason trade for defensive tackle Khalen Saunders.
Gladstone has quickly built a reputation for turning over any rock he can to try to build the best team possible.
One way he was able to give Jacksonville another edge was through undrafted free agency. The Jaguars were able to add two pass-rushers to their 53-man roster through that avenue, signing rookies B.J. Green II out of Colorado and Danny Striggow from Minnesota.
B.J. Green II and Danny Striggow are pushing each other to be better
It's always a pleasant surprise when an NFL team can identify a difference-maker in undrafted free agency. Rookies who were good enough in college and at the combine to get picked don't even pan out all that often. The Jacksonville Jaguars may have found two gems after the draft.
B.J. Green II gained a lot of attention for his league-leading performance in preseason, but Danny Striggow deserves his flowers, too. General Manager James Gladstone hasn't been afraid to cut ties with players who aren't living up to their potential, and he valued both Green II and Striggow enough to give them coveted spots on the 53-man roster.
Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile believes the competition between the two rookies has made them even better:
"I think it definitely helped them. Both competitive guys, competitive young guys. They train that way, I think before they got here. You usually get a sense of that from younger players when they walk in the building, and I mean that all the way down to special teams and trying to do everything right all the time. They have the right makeup, and they approach things that way, but iron sharpens iron and I think they were competing with each other the whole way through, fighting for a spot and they both made it. I’m honestly very happy with what they’ve done to this point, both of those guys.”
If they can continue to push each other and keep that competitive edge for every rep they might get this season, whether it be special teams or subbing in on defense, it won't be long before they're making big-time plays for the Jaguars.
