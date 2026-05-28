Ranking 3 Bold Offseason Trades That Could Still Improve the Jaguars' Roster

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have built a strong roster over the years, but there is never a reason to stop looking for upgrades.

After the Jaguars kicked off OTAs earlier this week, it became even more evident where their strengths and weaknesses are, and where the roster might need some help. While the Jaguars have yet to make many trade splashes this offseason outside of the Ruke Orhorhoro/Maason Smith move , there is still time for James Gladstone to do so before Week 1.

So, what are the boldest trades the Jaguars could make at this point in the offseason? We take a look below.

1) Nick Herbig

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) follows the play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It is hard to deny the Jaguars do not have much proven depth at defensive end. There are veterans the Jaguars can take a look at such as Von Miller , but the most talented pass-rusher who might be available is Pittsburgh Steelers' Nick Herbig. He has proven to be a productive and efficient pass-rusher in recent years and is due for a new deal sooner than later, and the Jaguars are a sound scheme fit since he could seemingly play the same role Dennis Gardeck plays.

We have floated the idea of Herbig as a trade option for the Jaguars before and it makes just as much sense now as it did after the draft. The Jaguars clearly like their young defensive ends in Danny Striggow, B.J. Green, Wesley Williams, and Zach Durfee, and Gardeck is a reliable sub-package pass-rusher as well.

Still, if there is one position group that an improvement would make the biggest impact it would be at defensive end. Adding a legit third pass-rusher behind Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen would give the Jaguars' defense a chance to hit a new level.

2) A.J. Brown Blockbuster

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

We have already detailed why the Jaguars would be better off not pursuing a trade for A.J. Brown. They are operating from a point of financial and roster strength at the wide receiver position, and it stands to reason the Jaguars do not have to actually make a move at the position. With that said, Brown is still one of the NFL's truly elite wide receivers, and any team would benefit from adding him -- even a team with a strong receiver room like the Jaguars.

The Jaguars seem all-in on getting the most out of Brian Thomas Jr. in 2026, but adding Brown in some fashion would still change the total trajectory of the Jaguars' offense. Even though the Jaguars do not need Brown, unlike other AFC contenders, they would still be a more dangerous team with him than without him.

That would likely mean having to send another first-round pick for a wide receiver, just as the Jaguars did last year with Travis Hunter. But sending a first for a blue-chip player would be right out of the Los Angeles Rams' playbook that Liam Coen and James Gladstone first learned from. While this is not a move I think anyone should be pounding the table for, it is a move that would take the Jaguars to another level.

3) Anthony Richardson

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) hands off the ball Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 40-6. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I know. I already realize your reaction at the inclusion of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, the former top-5 pick who has barely played since being drafted and who seems destined to be Daniel Jones' backup once again in 2026. But hear me out: I think there would be legit value Richardson could bring to the Jaguars for a year, and trading a late-round pick very well could be worth it.

The Jaguars still have Nick Mullens under contract for another year as the backup quarterback. Mullens knows the offense and knows the staff well, so there is no reason to think the Jaguars need to make an addition at quarterback behind Trevor Lawrence. But Richardson would not be a move that is just about backup quarterback depth.

For one, I believe Liam Coen is one of the NFL's play-callers who could ge tthe most out of Richardson's skill-set as a runner. Liam had an explosive quarterback running game scheme last year with Trevor Lawrence, and it stands to reason that he could weaponize Richardson's unique skill-set and physical traits.

Then there is the fact that the Jaguars could get value from having Richardson on the roster in his contract year. Say a team is willing to sign Richardson to a potential starting role in 2027, the Jaguars could then be in line for a future compensatory draft pick.