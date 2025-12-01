Jaguars Got Unexpected Outlier Performance in Win Over Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars got another unexpected performance from their team in Week 13, only this time, it was in a pleasantly surprising way. They went on the road and put together a 25-3 domination of the Tennessee Titans, moving to 8-4 on the 2025 NFL season with an encouraging 2-1 mark in the division.



It wasn't just shocking that the Jags actually manhandled an inferior opponent; it was also the way they did it. The offense did more than enough to get the win, but the rushing attack didn't get going nearly the way it was expected to against a middling Titans run defense.

Instead, Trevor Lawrence played a pristine game to lead the charge for his team. The most impressive and remarkable part of the Jaguars' showing in Tennessee was that they managed to put together such a complete beatdown despite all of the absences they dealt with.



Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (52) low fives fans as he leaves the field prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

DaVon Hamilton answered the call



The Jacksonville Jaguars got some of their key players back against the Tennessee Titans. Brian Thomas Jr. returned after missing three games with an ankle sprain, finishing with two catches for 28 yards, including a critical first-down conversion. Jourdan Lewis returned from his neck injury and got right back to locking down the slot. Anton Harrison was back protecting the right side of the line.



Unfortunately, Jacksonville still had a robust injury report in this game — one that only grew lengthier by the end of the contest. Travon Walker, Eric Murray, and Patrick Mekari were all out, and several others went into the blue tent with new issues, including long snapper Ross Matiscik, who exited with a back injury. In his place, DaVon Hamilton stepped up as the de facto backup, snapping the ball on some key plays, including a field goal for Cam Little and a punt from Jacksonville's own end zone. Head Coach Liam Coen spoke on Hamilton's unique opportunity and impressive action:



DaVon Hamilton says he has been fighting for his chance to long snap for six years! (Plus a cameo from Cam Little 😂) @BrentASJax pic.twitter.com/4V7PsOAsoN — BrentDanStuartMarcelAlivia (@ActionSportsJax) November 30, 2025

"Yeah, that was a little stressful for sure. Credit D-Ham for stepping in with limited repetitions. To go out there, it just speaks to the dude that he is and the player that he's been for us this season. He's just so consistent as a human being, as a pro. But yes, that was a little stressful."



Matiscik made sure to give Hamilton his props, too:



"He did great. He did phenomenal. D-Ham is my guy, and I kept telling him on the sideline the second half, 'Thanks for having my back,' because that's a tough job. I think if you ask any snapper in the league or anybody that has done it, they'll say the same thing. There are some nerves involved. Protecting's hard, but he did phenomenal. I'm really proud of him."

