New DT Khalen Saunders Has High Praise for Jaguars' Defense
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a miserable campaign in the 2024 NFL season, finishing just 4-13. The primary focus this offseason has been on what to expect from their offense, especially after the team hired Head Coach Liam Coen to revitalize quarterback Trevor Lawrence's development. However, there was plenty of room for improvement on the other side of the ball after last season, too.
The Jags brought in multiple new faces to help them out on defense this past offseason, including Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile. In the 2025 NFL Draft, they selected Travis Hunter Jr., Caleb Ransaw, Jack Kiser, Jalen McLeod, and Rayuan Lane III to infuse some young talent on D. They also added safety Eric Murray and cornerback Jourdan Lewis in free agency.
However, Jacksonville wasn't satisfied with just those moves. Following the Jaguars' second preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, they traded for one of their opponents, dealing away center Luke Fortner in return for defensive tackle Khalen Saunders. He's set to bring some much-needed depth and experience to their D-line.
Khalen Saunders likes what he's seen from Jaguars' defense
Khalen Saunders is coming into his seventh year in the NFL. He last played for the New Orleans Saints, but started his career by winning two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019 and 2022. He had the opportunity to play alongside legendary defensive tackle Chris Jones there.
With the Saints, he got to learn from Cameron Jordan. Needless to say, Saunders has seen a fair amount of talent in the league. That makes his assessment of the Jaguars' defense all the more noteworthy.
Speaking to Jacksonville media after his first training camp practice with the team, he had some encouraging things to say about his new squad:
"I always keep an eye out, watching around different defenses. And, man, these guys attack. Obviously, knowing we got some really great edges, and then I had to look up and see who we had inside."
He's expected to be the first DT substitution for the Jaguars, behind Arik Armstead and DaVon Hamilton. He also stated that he's excited to return to a 4-3 scheme and play under Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile:
"Oh, I love him. Man, he's a good guy. He knows what he wants. That's the most important part, I feel like. When you have a coach who specifically knows what he wants on each play. There's a reason behind everything, and I love that because I've always been trying to get the philosophy behind the play calling. And then on top of that, I like that because I’ve played so many positions in my football career that I can kind of relate to different stuff."
"He knows how he wants to execute it, even down to like where he wants us to step and the technique he wants us to go with when we're moving and stuff like that. I like that very particular detail, because it makes it easier on me."
Saunders has played for some incredible football minds in Andy Reid, Steve Spagnuolo, and Joe Woods. That's high praise for Campanile, who's going into his first season as an NFL defensive coordinator.
