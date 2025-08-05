Veteran Holdover Anthony Campanile Feels Fortunate to Have
As the Jacksonville Jaguars get ready for their first preseason game of 2025 this weekend vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers at EverBank Stadium, there is so much excitement when it comes to new key members donning the teal and black in jersey and uniform pants form or a long-sleeved athletic shirt and a sporty ball cap.
There are new and exciting faces in uniform in Duval like Travis Hunter, LeQuint Allen, Caleb Ransaw, Bhayshul Tuten, Jack Kiser, Jourdan Lewis, Chuma Edoga, Eric Murray, et al.. Of course, there to set the agenda is a new coaching staff featuring Head Coach Liam Coen, Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski, and Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile. But holdovers that include veterans to uphold the values of Jaguars' Football exist as well.
Of course, Trevor Lawrence and Josh Hines-Allen are the first names to bring up when listing an important veteran presence. But very crucial to the cause in Northern Florida football is another of those returning veterans, CB Tyson Campbell. The fifth-year man out of Georgia's presence in the secondary is a tone-setter on the team. Recently, Campanile took to the microphone after practice to discuss the value of Tyson Campbell.
Campanile on Tyson Campbell
“I think he's a really competitive guy at the point of attack," said Coach Camp. "There's a guy who's had success in his league, and he loves to be coached. It doesn't matter. Like, he's never really sitting still. If he's got downtime, he's doing drill work."
"He goes out there and tries to compete against our best players every day, challenges himself, always asking questions, and is certainly demanding of himself. Critical in the most positive way, watching his technique every day and trying to get better. Those are the guys you love coaching. You're fortunate to have a guy like that I'm fortunate to have a guy like that.”
Campanile on if he likes Campbell in his scheme
Despite talent and EverBank know-all, Campbell still needs to be a fit in the defensive scheme. Coach Campanile answered an inquiry on how much Tyson fits or not.
“I do. Yeah, I love what he does because I think he could play with vision on the ball. He can get up there and challenge and play press. He's physical. But yeah, all facets of his game definitely apply to what we do.”
Even rookie coaches need guides and an orientation guide. With Campbell on the back of the defense, the entire operation will have more of an opportunity to succeed.