Jaguar Report

Veteran Holdover Anthony Campanile Feels Fortunate to Have

Inbound Coaches need veterans to lead and help uphold values. Who is one that Jags' DC Anthony Campanile feels fortunate to have?

Bryan Anthony Davis

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) talks with Jaguars Secondary Coach Ron Milus, left, Jaguars Defensive Back Coach Anthony Perkins, second from right and Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile during an NFL training camp second session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) talks with Jaguars Secondary Coach Ron Milus, left, Jaguars Defensive Back Coach Anthony Perkins, second from right and Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile during an NFL training camp second session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Jacksonville Jaguars get ready for their first preseason game of 2025 this weekend vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers at EverBank Stadium, there is so much excitement when it comes to new key members donning the teal and black in jersey and uniform pants form or a long-sleeved athletic shirt and a sporty ball cap.

There are new and exciting faces in uniform in Duval like Travis Hunter, LeQuint Allen, Caleb Ransaw, Bhayshul Tuten, Jack Kiser, Jourdan Lewis, Chuma Edoga, Eric Murray, et al.. Of course, there to set the agenda is a new coaching staff featuring Head Coach Liam Coen, Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski, and Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile. But holdovers that include veterans to uphold the values of Jaguars' Football exist as well.

Of course, Trevor Lawrence and Josh Hines-Allen are the first names to bring up when listing an important veteran presence. But very crucial to the cause in Northern Florida football is another of those returning veterans, CB Tyson Campbell. The fifth-year man out of Georgia's presence in the secondary is a tone-setter on the team. Recently, Campanile took to the microphone after practice to discuss the value of Tyson Campbell.

Campanile on Tyson Campbell

Jaguars' CB Tyson Campbell
Dec 29, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Mason Kinsey (12) and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell having a tussle in the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

“I think he's a really competitive guy at the point of attack," said Coach Camp. "There's a guy who's had success in his league, and he loves to be coached. It doesn't matter. Like, he's never really sitting still. If he's got downtime, he's doing drill work."

"He goes out there and tries to compete against our best players every day, challenges himself, always asking questions, and is certainly demanding of himself. Critical in the most positive way, watching his technique every day and trying to get better. Those are the guys you love coaching. You're fortunate to have a guy like that I'm fortunate to have a guy like that.”

Campanile on if he likes Campbell in his scheme

Jaguars' DC Anthony Campanile
Green Bay Packers linebackers/running game coordinator Anthony Campanile is shown before their game Sunday, December 29, 2024 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 27-25. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite talent and EverBank know-all, Campbell still needs to be a fit in the defensive scheme. Coach Campanile answered an inquiry on how much Tyson fits or not.

“I do. Yeah, I love what he does because I think he could play with vision on the ball. He can get up there and challenge and play press. He's physical. But yeah, all facets of his game definitely apply to what we do.”

Even rookie coaches need guides and an orientation guide. With Campbell on the back of the defense, the entire operation will have more of an opportunity to succeed.

feed

feed

Published
Bryan Anthony Davis
BRYAN ANTHONY DAVIS

Bryan Anthony Davis is a successful journalist with extensive experience as both a broadcaster and a writer. A graduate of Pittsburgh, he joins the On SI team as a contributor covering college football and the NFL.