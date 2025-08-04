Jaguars Release First 2025 Depth Chart
The Jacksonville Jaguars play their first preseason game this Saturday, hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers at EverBank Stadium. As tradition, that means one thing: Depth charts.
The Jaguars released the first unofficial depth chart of the Liam Coen era on Monday, giving partial insight into where things stand as of today.
While nothing is set in stone, it does at least five us a rough idea of how Coen and his staff see things following Friday's scrimmage.
“I think, like most scrimmages at this time of year, some real good, some not so good, some things that we went in to correct that we had to correct. We went in to correct, that we had to correct. You know, but the most important thing coming up coming out of that scrimmage for me was fundamentals," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said.
"Run game fundamentals, pass coverage fundamentals, and pass rush. Are we coordinated? Are we doing things the way they’re supposed to be done? Are we doing things the way we've been practicing them here, for the last two, three weeks? So like I said, work in progress, but definitely some good there and some really competitive moments for us on defense.”
Without further ado, below is the unofficial depth chart.
OFFENSE
QB: Trevor Lawrence; Nick Mullens; John Wolford; Seth Henigan
RB: Travis Etienne/Tank Bigsby; Bhayshul Tuten; LeQuint Allen Jr.; Ja'Quinden Jackson
WR: Brian Thomas Jr.; Joshua Cephus; Dorian Singer; Cam Camper
WR: Dyami Brown; Trenton Irwin; Eli Pancol; Darius Lassiter
WR: Travis Hunter; Parker Washington; Austin Trammell; Chandler Brayboy
TE: Brenton Strange; Quintin Morris; Shawn Bowman; John Copenhaver
TE: Johnny Mundt/Hunter; Patrick Herbert
LT: Walker Little; Fred Johnson
LG: Ezra Cleveland; Wyatt Milum; Javon Foster
C: Robert Hainsey; Luke Fortner; Jonah Monheim
RG: Patrick Mekari/Chuma Edoga; Sal Wormley
RT: Anton Harrison; Cole Van Lanen
DEFENSE
NT: DaVon Hamilton; Jordan Jefferson; James Carpenter
DT: Arik Armstead; Maason Smith; Tyler Lacy; Kevie Rose; Eli Mostaert
DE: John Hines-Allen; Dawuane Smoot; Danny Striggow
DE: Travon Walker; Emmanuel Ogbah; Myles Cole; B.J. Green II; Ethan Downs
LB: Foyesade Oluokun; Chad Muma/Jack Kiser
LB: Devin Lloyd; Ventrell Miller; Branson Combs
LB: Yasir Abdullah/Dennis Gardeck; Jalen McLeod
CB: Tyson Campbell; Jarrian Jones/Travis Hunter; Christian Braswell; Zechariah McPhearson
CB: Jourdan Lewis; Montaric Brown; Levi Wallace; De'Antre Prince; Jabbar Muhammad; Doneiko Slaughter
S: Eric Murray/Darnell Savage; Daniel Thomas; Rayuan Lane III
S: Andrew Wingard/Antonio Johnson; Caleb Ransaw; Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig
