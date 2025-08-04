Jaguars Release First 2025 Depth Chart

Jaguar Report

The Jacksonville Jaguars play their first preseason game this Saturday, hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers at EverBank Stadium. As tradition, that means one thing: Depth charts.

The Jaguars released the first unofficial depth chart of the Liam Coen era on Monday, giving partial insight into where things stand as of today.

While nothing is set in stone, it does at least five us a rough idea of how Coen and his staff see things following Friday's scrimmage.

“I think, like most scrimmages at this time of year, some real good, some not so good, some things that we went in to correct that we had to correct. We went in to correct, that we had to correct. You know, but the most important thing coming up coming out of that scrimmage for me was fundamentals," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said.

"Run game fundamentals, pass coverage fundamentals, and pass rush. Are we coordinated? Are we doing things the way they’re supposed to be done? Are we doing things the way we've been practicing them here, for the last two, three weeks? So like I said, work in progress, but definitely some good there and some really competitive moments for us on defense.”

Without further ado, below is the unofficial depth chart.

OFFENSE

QB: Trevor Lawrence; Nick Mullens; John Wolford; Seth Henigan

RB: Travis Etienne/Tank Bigsby; Bhayshul Tuten; LeQuint Allen Jr.; Ja'Quinden Jackson

WR: Brian Thomas Jr.; Joshua Cephus; Dorian Singer; Cam Camper

WR: Dyami Brown; Trenton Irwin; Eli Pancol; Darius Lassiter

WR: Travis Hunter; Parker Washington; Austin Trammell; Chandler Brayboy

TE: Brenton Strange; Quintin Morris; Shawn Bowman; John Copenhaver

TE: Johnny Mundt/Hunter; Patrick Herbert

LT: Walker Little; Fred Johnson

LG: Ezra Cleveland; Wyatt Milum; Javon Foster

C: Robert Hainsey; Luke Fortner; Jonah Monheim

RG: Patrick Mekari/Chuma Edoga; Sal Wormley

RT: Anton Harrison; Cole Van Lanen

DEFENSE

NT: DaVon Hamilton; Jordan Jefferson; James Carpenter

DT: Arik Armstead; Maason Smith; Tyler Lacy; Kevie Rose; Eli Mostaert

DE: John Hines-Allen; Dawuane Smoot; Danny Striggow

DE: Travon Walker; Emmanuel Ogbah; Myles Cole; B.J. Green II; Ethan Downs

LB: Foyesade Oluokun; Chad Muma/Jack Kiser

LB: Devin Lloyd; Ventrell Miller; Branson Combs

LB: Yasir Abdullah/Dennis Gardeck; Jalen McLeod

CB: Tyson Campbell; Jarrian Jones/Travis Hunter; Christian Braswell; Zechariah McPhearson

CB: Jourdan Lewis; Montaric Brown; Levi Wallace; De'Antre Prince; Jabbar Muhammad; Doneiko Slaughter

S: Eric Murray/Darnell Savage; Daniel Thomas; Rayuan Lane III

S: Andrew Wingard/Antonio Johnson; Caleb Ransaw; Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig

