WATCH: Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile Following Day 14

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence spoke after Saturday's preseason opener. Below is a partial transcript.
Q: Thoughts on First Drive?
A: It's good to get back out there. Just to be a live-game setting, felt good. Felt good to be back out there. Some stuff to clean up operationally. A couple of penalties, especially our drive to start the game. Got behind the sticks early, first play, obviously, a penalty, and then got in first or second and long with the later penalty of the drive. So, some of that stuff to clean up, setting us back a little bit, having to get back on track. But I thought there was some good stuff out there. Like always, like I said, there will be a lot of stuff to learn from the tape, and we'll learn from it.
Was that first drive enough to get your feet wet and get back in the flow of things?
A: Yeah, it's like these games, you know you're not going to play much. It's kind of like you get in a rhythm or you want to get in a rhythm, but it's just so short. It's hard to get a flow. It would have been nice to -- obviously, once you get out there and get playing, you want to keep going, but I think they're doing the right thing, being smart, keeping guys healthy. But it was good just to see the offense go in a real game setting, live. Protection, run game, finishing and then obviously all the procedures and penalties. You get out there, all that stuff is magnified. All the little mistakes that sometimes aren't always caught in practice because we don't always have a full official deal. So, I think that was a good thing for us to see like, hey, this stuff is critical and can set a drive back if you have a big penalty and playing behind the chains.
Q: How much of a comfort level is it to have Cam Little knowing he's got unlimited range? Does that help you play calling-wise? Does it help situationally to know you have three points in your pocket?
A: Yeah, it's unbelievable, especially with the new kickoff deal, more returns lead to typically better field position and if it goes in the endzone, you get it at the 35. With him tonight, what was that? 10 yards away from the field goal? I don't think we're going to be necessarily kicking 70-yarders in the first quarter or anything like that, so we would like to get him a little closer, but unbelievable to see him make that. He's an awesome guy, awesome player, obviously. But, yeah, that's huge. Especially those two-minute drills. If you can get it near the 50, you've got a really good shot. Having a guy like that is a weapon.
Q: First time you've been hit, I think, since December, since the hit here. Does it feel good to get that and just brush it off and go back to being normal?
A: Yeah, like I said at first. For me, just getting back out there where you can get hit. You don't have the red jersey on, feeling the pass rush settling in there and guys did a great job up front. The one time I did get hit I kind of scrambled up the middle and they did a nice job but yeah, it feels good. That's real game stuff, getting hit and not having the red jersey on, so it was nice to be back out there.
Q: How intentional was it to get everybody a touch, get them all the ball?
A: Yeah, it is intentional. We have so many playmakers. You want to get them all involved and early and let guys get the rock and do something with it, so I think that is intentional for sure, and there are times where the ball just kind of finds guys more than others. I think in games like this, obviously you want to spread the ball around, you want to get guys touches, get them going, kind of see what we can do. But I thought the guys did a nice job. Obviously, we had the one drive, so it's hard to really evaluate beyond that but yeah, I thought the guys did a good job when their number was called.
