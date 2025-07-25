Jaguars Quarter-Century All-Defense
The quarter of the century is here, and it is time to reflect on the best the Jacksonville Jaguars have had to offer since the year 2000.
Next up: the defense.
DE: Josh Hines-Allen
One of the best defenders in the entire history of the franchise, Josh Hines-Allen will break the franchise sack record at some point in 2025. Hines-Allen has 15.5 more sacks this century than the next closest Jaguars defender, 37 more quarterback hits, and five more tackles for loss.
DT: John Henderson
The most valuable Jaguars defender this century based on the Approximate Value metric, John Henderson was an absolute force at defensive tackle. He has the second-most tackles for loss and fourth-most sacks of any Jaguars defender this century despite playing an interior role.
DT: Marcus Stroud
One of the building blocks of the Jack Del Rio era Jaguars, Marcus Stroud formed the best defensive tackle duo in franchise history alongside John Henderson.
DE: Calais Campbell
This is cheating but, hey, it is my list. Tony Brackens and Yannick Ngakoue deserve consideration here, but I go with Calais Campbell. Arguably the best free agent signing in franchise history, Campbell spent time at both DE and DT and had two of the best individual seasons in franchise history in 2017 and 2018.
LB: Daryl Smith
I mean ... duh, right? Daryl Smith is one of the best defenders in franchise history and has all of the numbers and big moments to back it up. With over 600 tackles, over 20 sacks and six interceptions, he impacted the game in every way.
LB: Paul Posluszny
A player whose leadership is still talked about by long-time Jaguars staff members today, Paul Posluszny was the heart of the defense for his entire tenure. Things never seemed to turn around once he retired in 2017, and his 816 tackles are comfortably the most of any Jaguars defender this century.
LB: Mike Peterson
The final piece of the Jaguars' stellar linebacker history of the 2000s, Mike Peterson was a true throwback. He set the tone for some of the best defenses in franchise history and is one of the top linebackers to ever take a snap for the franchise.
CB: Rashean Mathis
One of the best defenders in franchise history, Rashean Mathis was a genuine No. 1 cornerback during his 10 years as a Jaguar, which saw him play in nearly 140 games. His 30 interceptions are 18 more than the closest defender, and his 104 pass deflections are 59 more.
CB: Jalen Ramsey
Love him or hate him, chances are Jalen Ramsey is going to be a Pro Football Hall of Famer one day. And the first quarter of his carer -- and arguably his best season in 2017 -- came with the Jaguars before his bitter departure.
FS: Deon Grant
One of the most underrated defenders in franchise history, Deon Grant was the perfect rangy playmaker to line up across from ...
SS: Donovin Darius
One of the top players to ever suit up for the Jaguars, Donovin Darius was the enforcer of the franchise during his tenure. To date, he is still the hardest-hitting player in franchise history.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on the defensive list.
Please let us know your thoughts on the defensive list when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE