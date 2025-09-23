How Anton Harrison Is Quickly Becoming a Jaguars Building Block
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When the Jacksonville Jaguars' new coaching staff and regime took over this offseason, they quickly identified areas of improvement. First up: the offensive line.
The Jaguars opted to add five new offensive linemen via free agency (Patrick Mekari, Chuma Edoga, Fred Johnson) and the draft (Wyatt Milum, Jonah Monheim). In doing so, they not only improved their depth but also put players like right tackle and former first-round pick Anton Harrison on notice with a clear message to improve quickly or be replaced.
As has been a theme with most of the players the Jaguars' coaching staff challenged both in public and in private this offseason, Harrison has responded in a big way. Formerly a talented but inconsistent right tackle who could look like a Pro Bowler on one play and the line's weak link on the next one, Harrison is in the midst of one of the best stretches of his career currently.
According to Pro Football Focus, Harrison has allowed just two pressures through the first three weeks; only one tackle with at least 75 snaps has allowed fewer pressures in the entire NFL this season.
“I think his improvement from the spring or when we first started, even in training camp, is evident on tape with some of the techniques, some of the finish, some of that strain that you see in pass protection, run game. He does a great job with a lot of that stuff. Love to see it," Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said last week.
"I mean it pops out on tape when you see him finishing guys, finishing downfield, coming off the ball in the run game with his great sets, striking guys in the pass protection game. So, it's been exciting to see his progression, and as we continue to work throughout the season, hopefully we can continue to build on that.”
Harrison continued his hot streak with a solid performance vs. the Houston Texans' elite edge duo in Week 3, allowing just one pressure against some of the top competition he will see all season.
The Jaguars wanted to see an improved and more consistent Harrison in 2025. So far, they are seeing Harrison play the best football of his young career.
“It's moving in the right direction for sure. I think that I credit Anton; he was challenged a lot this spring through training camp, over the summer, and he has responded in a positive way," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said ahead of the Texans' game.
"You look at the play that he made on the screen I mentioned already before, in pass protection, just in general, his strain and effort, whether it be through the game or in practice, has absolutely improved. So, I've been very pleased with him so far, and I think he has confidence right now and is playing that way.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about Anton Harrison.
Comment on our Facebook page to talk about Anton Harrison WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.