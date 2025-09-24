Jaguars' Unexpected, Hilarious Key to Defensive Dominance Revealed
There was a lot of talk this offseason about what the Jacksonville Jaguars could be on offense. It makes sense why. They already had some promising talent on that side of the ball, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, rookie star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., and running back Travis Etienne Jr.
Between those existing pieces, some encouraging additions in the draft and free agency, and the arrival of offensive guru Liam Coen as the new head coach, there were plenty of reasons for optimism with this transformed attack.
Through three games, though, the defense has been leading the way for the Jaguars. Coen's hiring overshadowed Anthony Campanile's signing as the new defensive coordinator. He's holding his position for the first time in his NFL career, after serving five years as linebackers coach for the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers.
In Week 3 against the Houston Texans, Campanile's squad came up with three turnovers, holding C.J. Stroud and Company to just 10 points and 271 total yards. After their divisional win, Jacksonville has now collected nine takeaways in three games.
How the Jaguars are approaching defense in 2025
The Jacksonville Jaguars had the opportunity to run the clock out against the Houston Texans after Brian Thomas Jr. took a slant pass 46 yards on the offense's final drive of the game. Instead, Travis Etienne Jr. took it to the house on a 10-yard run on the very next play.
Head Coach Liam Coen alluded to the fact that the Jaguars may have missed an opportunity to go down, force the Texans to take their timeouts, and burn a huge chunk of the remaining time before scoring to take the lead there. However, he also mentioned that he trusted his defense to get the job done.
They rewarded him with a game-ending interception, with Josh Hines-Allen tipping C.J. Stroud's final pass attempt and Antonio Johnson reeling in the wobbler for the Jaguars' second pick of the afternoon. So far, Jacksonville has looked hungry for turnovers this season. Arik Armstead revealed a peculiar way that Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile might be attributing to that desire on the Up & Adams Show, with Kay Adams asking him if his coach had been showing the team videos of actual wild jaguars:
"Yeah, he did. He had some hunting videos, of Jaguars hunting in the wild. Camp is a maniac, but also at the same time, he's not always a maniac. I know his family..."
"Nah, he is a maniac, for sure, like, the intensity that he brings, like, he's obsessive, and you definitely appreciate that as a coach. It sometimes, I mean, we as players are obsessive as well, but coaches are a little more obsessive."
Hopefully, the Jaguars can continue their streak of takeaways in Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers. They'll need some high-level defensive play to get their first road win of the season.
