Jaguars Star Faces Fierce Fantasy Challenge vs. Texans
Week 3 could turn out to be a huge turning point for this Jacksonville Jaguars team. They've gone 1-1 to start the 2025 NFL season and Liam Coen's tenure as head coach. They essentially took two steps forward and one step back.
Now, they have to prove that they can continue progressing in the way that a playoff contender would. Getting a big divisional win at home to bounce back after a tough loss would be a significant step in the right direction. That'll be easier said than done, though. The Jaguars haven't beaten the Texans in Jacksonville since 2017, when Blake Bortles led a resounding 45-7 win over T.J. Yates.
This team is looking to overcome its recent ugly history. Getting a home win versus Houston for the first time in eight years would radically boost their confidence and perception moving forward. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has an opportunity to lead his Jaguars back to a winning record, establish himself as the top quarterback in the AFC South, and reassert himself as a franchise cornerstone in this league; he has to outplay one of the NFL's most fearsome defenses to do so.
Trevor Lawrence's fantasy prospects shaky in Week 3
The Jacksonville Jaguars have benefited from playing against two highly questionable defenses to begin their 2025 season and their new era under Head Coach Liam Coen. Still, they've shown plenty of promise but have also endured some growing pains in the first two weeks.
They won't be able to afford many mistakes and inexperienced slips versus the Houston Texans. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars will have their hands full trying to deal with the Texans' pass rush and secondary, even if they're operating at full capacity. If they give Houston's defense windows of opportunity the way they did against the Cincinnati Bengals, this game could get ugly fast.
NFL.com's Michael Florio is concerned that Lawrence could have another stinker in Week 3:
"Trevor 'Mid' Lawrence -- as he now goes by on the NFL Fantasy Football Show, thanks to LaQuan Jones — has been exactly what that nickname would suggest. The former No. 1 overall pick has left a lot of production on the field. He has shown to be a mid fantasy option and has yet to finish as a QB1, even with his better performance in Week 2.
Also, Houston has given him fits in his career. Lawrence has thrown multiple passing TDs against the Texans one time in his last six games against them (throwing out the one in which he left early). He has more career interceptions (9) than touchdown passes (7) against Houston. The Texans just played Baker Mayfield very tough. I would go in another direction."
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to keep up with Trevor Lawrence's 2025 fantasy season.
Please let us know your thoughts on T-Law's chances versus the Texans when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.