Jaguars' Arik Armstead Details Pivotal Change
For Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Armstead, 2025 should be a season back to form.
The Jaguars' veteran defensive tackle and Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner signed to the Jaguars last offseason and was expected to be the missing piece to the Jaguars' long search for an interior pass-rusher.
Armstead showed plenty of reasons why he can be that piece when the Jaguars actually lined him up at defensive tackle, but the former San Francisco 49ers first-rounder played many of his snaps at defensive end in Ryan Nielsen's defense.
But under new head coach Liam Coen and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, Armstead is set to return to his natural position -- a change that could elevate the entire defense.
Speaking on the O-Zone Podcast, Armstead explained why the switch could be so pivotal for the upcoming season.
"I think that's where I'm best," Armstead said in regards to playing defensive tackle. "I've played both in my career and had success at both, but I can have the biggest effect on the quarterback playing and rushing against guards and centers. That's what I do best."
"When I'm playing defensive tackle full-time, now I have more opportunities to affect the game on first, second and third down ... I'll have more opportunities to have a big impact on the game."
Armstead's change to defensive end last year was not just for a few situations a game. He practiced alongside Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen and the other defensive ends during the week instead of working with the interior defensive line, starting just one game as a result.
It is no surprise that one of the first things Coen said when he was hired was that he was looking to put players in a position to suceed, noting Armstead as one of the top examples.
"Yeah we got to stop the run. We talked about stopping the run. But what are our guys superpowers, and how do we play to those?" Coen said after being hired in January.
"While also continue to develop some of the things that we need to do in the run game, and stopping the run. You know, getting Armstead potentially back at the three-technique, and moving him in that position where he's most comfortable and disruptive. I saw it firsthand in multiple years in LA. And then, okay, how do we just continue to play to these guys' strengths? Like, that's what this has to be about."
Follow us on X right now to get into the conversation on Armstead and more @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Get into the debate now on Armstead and more by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE