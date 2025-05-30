Arik Armstead Makes Bold Prediction For Jaguars' Brenton Strange
The Jacksonville Jaguars' coaching staff and front office have not been shy about their high expectations for third-year tight end Brenton Strange.
Now, it appears the hype has also shifted to the Jaguars' locker room.
Veteran defensive lineman Arik Armstead took to social media on Thursday to make a bold proclamation about his young teammate, boasting that the rising star would be a top-5 tight end this season.
Strange is set to spend his first season as the team's full-time starter after filling in for an injured Evan Engram throughout the season.
A second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Strange had a quiet rookie season due to a lack of usage. His passing game role finally increased last season though, with Strange proving that he could be the eventual successor for Engram.
Ever since new head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone have been hired, the two have had consistent praise for Strange. As has quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
“Brenton is beyond ready, just the way he practices, the way he works. I think I do give a lot of credit to Evan. I think him—Brenton’s a hard worker naturally, but coming in and being behind Evan and having that kind of guy to look up to and as far as Evan's work ethic and being out there early, staying late, putting in all the extra time, I think Benton really fell in line with that and has kept that going.," Lawrence said in April. "That piece of it makes you feel really good about him because he's doing everything the right way, and then obviously his talent on the field.
"I mean, he's a great blocker. He's nasty, physical, likes blocking. That's something that he's good at and likes doing, and then when he gets the ball in his hands, breaks tackles, he can run, great hands. He's physical. He really can just—he can do everything you need him to do, so I think he's beyond ready for this opportunity and that's the give and take right? You're disappointed and the thing with Evan losing a friend losing a great player, but Brenton gets an opportunity to step up even more, which he did a lot at times last year. So, he's going to do great and I'm just excited to keep building that relationship with him.”
In 31 games with the Jaguars, Strange has totaled 45 receptions for 446 receiving yards and has scored three touchdowns.
In 17 games in 2024, Strange brought in 40 receptions for 411 receiving yards, which ranked him second on the team for receiving yards behind Thomas Jr.
