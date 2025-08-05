Jaguars Training Camp: 5 Bold Observations on Day 10
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars wrapped up their 10th day of training camp on Tuesday, their first practice of the week as they prepare for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
So, what did we see from the Jaguars' practice at the Miller Electric Center? We break it down below.
Travis Hunter Continues to Amaze
Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter seemingly does a new amazing feat every day, and Tuesday was no different. We have seen Hunter switch between offense and defense on the same day before, but we have never seen anything like what Hunter did on Tuesday as he donned the teal receiver jersey and a white defensive penny on the same day.
During team drills, Hunter started on offense, put on a white jersey to switch to defense for several plays, and then went right back to offense and into the huddle. In the span of five to six plays, he played both sides of the ball and never left the field.
In my seven years covering the NFL, I have never seen anything like what Hunter did today. Ever.
Interesting Day for Two Rookies
Two Jaguars rookies had seemingly encouraging days, which is a good sign for a draft class that is clearly still finding its way. Outside of Hunter seemingly impressing each day, it has been a quiet camp for a rookie class that has dealt with some injuries and has mostly been relegated to backup reps.
With that said, rookie running back Bhayshul Tuten had his best day of camp with several encourgaing runs. He made one especially impressive downhill run that saw him bounce off contacct for positive yardage. As for third-round offensive lineman Wyatt Milum, he played multiple spots along the offensive line and seemingly looked the most comfortable he has all camp sans one bad rep against Dawuane Smoot.
Defense Dominates
The defense completely dominated Tuesday's practice, and it was not close. A part of it had to do with the way the offense shot itself in the foot, but to the defense's credit they never made things look easy for Liam Coen's unit. Both the secondary and the front seven seemed to get the better of the Jaguars' offense.
There were multiple sacks by Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker and Dawuane Smoot, while Jourdan Lewis had a sack and then made a diving interception of Trevor Lawrence in team drills. Yasir Abdullah and BJ Green also had sacks in team periods. The defense also won 6-2 in third-down drills.
Offense Looks Sloppy
Day 10 looked like the worst day for the offense by far, and for a multitude of reasons. The pass protection issues seemed to haunt both the offensive line and the running back rooms, and Liam Coen said as much after practice. Regardless of which unit was on the field, the passing game seemed to struggle.
There were also some pretty brutal penalties, with the Jaguars' getting dinged for false starts on at least five different occasions. These were issues that popped up in the stadium scrimmage, too, so it will be key for the Jaguars to iron these problems out.
Play of the Day
The best play of the day came from Joshua Cephus and John Wolford, with Wolford uncorking a deep shot for Cephus that was caught perfectly in stride after beating cornerback Christian Braswell. Head coach Liam Coen had an emphatic celebration with Wolford after the play.
Other Notes
- Still no Arik Armstead or Maason Smith for the Jaguars, though new defensive tackle Austin Johnson made his practice debut.
- Caleb Ransaw, Montaric Brown, Cole Van Lanen, and Jalen McLeod all missed practice.
- Jordan Jefferson made an impressive tackle for loss during team drills. A much-needed flash from the second-year DT.
- Tank Bigsby made his best catch of camp, hauling in a nice grab on a downfield route against Andrew Wingard.
- Cam Little was once again perfect on the day. He has missed only a few times all camp.
