Jaguars Mailbag: What is Next?
Throughout the offseason, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.
This week we take questions on the draft and where the Jaguars can go from where.
Q: Why no DT in free agency or draft?
A: The Jaguars felt like the value wasn't there in the draft when they were up. Maybe this would have been different at No. 36, but there aren't many defensive tackles they passed on who I scratched my head at. As for free agency, I think it is simply because they already have money tied up in two starts in Arik Armstead and DaVon Hamilton.
Q: Over/under on UDFAs making the roster
A: I only had one making it in my 53-man roster projection, but I do expect more. It is just tough to project who those players could be without seeing them on the grass first. I think 3.5 is a far number to start with.
Q: How many prime time games do you think the Jags will have this year?
A: I will go with 2. If they had taken Mason Graham and not Travis Hunter, probably 0.
Q: How do you see the running back room shaping out with the addition of Bhayshul Tuten?
A: I think Tuten will start at some point. Maybe not in Week 1, but by the time the year is over.
Q: Does drafting two running backs mean Etienne is most likely gone after this season?
A: Certainly seems so, especially with Liam Coen seemingly wanted RJ Harvey at No. 70.
Q: What are your thoughts on lequint Allen possibly playing more of receiver role and essentially being our 6th WR? Do you still want to add wr depth from free agency
A: I think he is a running back who can line up out wide on occasion and not a running back who can also be a full-time receiver, but I would expect some packages with him somewhere on the field as a receiver.
Q: Looks like Maason Smith won the draft?
A: No question. He will be in line for a ton of snaps behind Arik Armstead now. Not sure this would have been the case with a rookie DT.
Q: After the new regimes first draft, what sticks out to you about what they value in college prospects?
A: Production, experience, and versatility. Most of the players they picked had multiple years of starting and played several positions.
Q: If you’re in charge are you taking Caleb Ransaw again or Josiah Stewart
A: Ransaw. I was not a big Stewart fan.
Q: Most puzzling selection by Gladstone in this draft?
A: Jack Kiser, but that had more to do with the position than the player.
Q: Gladstone confirmed the draft class was intangibly rich in his post draft conference. But how did he make sure of that ? Did he set up a local scouting network in a few months ? Did he use the Rams database ? We know he did not bring players in.
A: Top-30 visits are in no way the only way to get intel on guys. There are combine visits, sending your scouts to schools, talking to the school's coaches. The top-30 thing is wayyyyyyyy overblown.
Q: Will Milum start the season at LG?
A: I think he has a heck of a chance to. I do not know if I would predict it outright right now, but I think he has a legit chance.
Q: What do you think the value of a contract extension looks like for a 2-way player like Hunter? Just paid high? Paid between 1-2 players’ worth? Paid as 2 players? How does that work?
A: Not as two players, but certainly a lot of money. Like, a lot.
Q: What are your favorite available free agent wide receivers left for the jags to sign
A: I don't think they should sign any. Roll with your four young guys and see if you can fill out the rest of the room with some high-upside UDFAs.
Q: Do you think it’s weird how some people in the media talk about market sizes when discussing teams? I’ve seen a lot of bro-media talk about hating Hunter going to the Jags because of market size.
A: I think a lot of things are weird, and that is certainly one of them.
Q: Prove it year for Etienne or could we see him just gone after this year already?
A: I personally think he is walking in free agency next year, and would have done so this year if the Jaguars' last regime didn't pick up his option.
