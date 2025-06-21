Should the Jaguars Let Travis Hunter Specialize?
The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted likely the best athlete in this year's draft when they traded up to select Travis Hunter. Hunter is an incoming rookie with expectations that are through the roof. The expectations are so high because his talent is undeniable, on offense and defense.
There is no doubt that Hunter can play both sides of the ball and that the Jaguars will rightfully have a set of offensive plays explicitly designed with Hunter's unique skill set in mind.
During his final season in college, Hunter led the Big 12 in receptions with 92. He had over 1,100 yards, reeling in 14 receiving touchdowns. His 1,152 receiving yards were second in the conference, and he led college football with the most receiving plays of 20 or more yards.
Hunter's receptions, touchdowns, and receiving yards were the second-most by a Heisman winner ever, respectively. He did all of this while arguably having a better season playing on defense full-time as well.
However, the Big 12 is not the National Football League.
Hunter will face a challenge like he has never faced before, as will the Jaguars' coaching staff, trying to walk the fine line of getting the most out of Hunter while also keeping his best long-term interests in mind.
While Hunter can undoubtedly play both sides of the ball, allowing him to focus on the side of the ball he is arguably better at, he could eventually turn him into the best cornerback in the league.
Following minicamp, quarterback Trevor Lawrence acknowledged the tall and unique task facing Hunter as a high draft pick who plays on both sides of the football.
"I can understand being drafted high and the expectations, but I didn't play both ways. That's another world. I think he's done a great job. Obviously, this is going to be a big opportunity for him during this break. You want to get your mind right and be ready to go and be rejuvenated for camp, but you also have to really be prepared and be ready," Lawrence said.
"He's got some time to kind of get in his playbook and learn the system because rookies have a tough job coming in when we're already halfway through the installs. They come in and half the playbook is in, and they're just jumping in on a random, so they don't get to start off like all of us do kind of with the softballs and work their way in. They jump in right in the middle of it, so I'm excited to spend some time with him this summer."
Following minicamp, Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen also spoke about the complexity of Hunter's situation and the Jaguars' offense specifically.
"I think I’ve seen a little bit of physical growth, specifically in his upper half, and also just, it’s a lot of volume, man. It’s a lot of volume. This is not an offense specifically that you just go out, line up, and play. There’s a lot of shifts and motions, and two play calls, sometimes three play calls. So, it is a lot, and then him having to obviously do defense as well," Coen said.
Hunter's ability to play both sides of the ball is not in doubt. However, his focus on defense could have a greater long-term impact on the Jaguars than splitting his time and focus between both sides of the ball.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and tell us how you feel about the development of Hunter this year!
Please let us know your thoughts on the development of Hunter today when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.