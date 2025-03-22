The Jaguars' Biggest Remaining Questions After Free Agency
The Jacksonville Jaguars' roster needs to be corrected this offseason for them to be competitive. After two consecutive seasons in Jacksonville, it is time for a change in Duval.
The Pro Football Network recently analyzed every team's most significant remaining question following their early offseason moves. PFN believes the Jaguars' biggest question will center around their group of running backs, as their ground game struggled mightily this past season.
"Any player entering the final year of his rookie contract is an extend-or-trade candidate. That applies to Travis Etienne Jr., who is playing on his fifth-year option and is scheduled for unrestricted free agency next season," PFN said.
"After serving as a bellcow from 2022-23, Etienne saw Tank Bigsby cut into his role in 2024. Injuries played a part in Etienne’s reduced volume, but he saw a noticeable decline in touches per game (17.1 to 12.6) and snaps per game (42.7 to 31.3) in comparison to his 2022-23 run."
PFN noted that although he and Bigsby were arguably the best running back duo in the NFL at one point this past season, Etienne came crashing back down to earth after returning from injury. Neither he nor the Jaguars' ground game got back on track over the second half of the season.
"Etienne also averaged a career-low 3.7 yards per carry, his second straight season below the 4.0 mark after a promising 5.1 yards per carry average in 2022. The Jaguars don’t have much on the depth chart behind Etienne and Bigsby for now, but could easily supplement that in a very deep running back class," PFN said.
"If Jacksonville does draft a running back within the first two days, that would be a clear signal that an Etienne extension is not in their plans. Inevitably, some teams won’t come away with their preferred running back in the draft, potentially opening the door for Etienne to move after April."
Running back is one of the many positions the Jaguars must figure out either this offseason or next offseason as they begin rebuilding their roster. The Jaguars will have plenty of ways to improve their team this summer, but fixing the ground game will be essential for Jacksonville.
