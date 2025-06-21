Jaguars Already Loving DC Anthony Campanile
If there's one guy who loves coaching the beautiful game of football, it's the Jacksonville Jaguars Senior Defensive Assistant Bill Sheridan. Between multiple stints in College Football and the NFL, Sheridan has been making an impact on the sidelines for over 40 years.
During Jacksonville's offseason workout program, Sheridan touched on the effect that new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile has had on his players and how he's shifted the landscape of the Jaguars.
"I think -- I don't want to speak for the players. I think our players have totally fallen for Anthony Campanile. And honestly, they should. That's my take on the time I've been here," Sheridan stated.
This isn't the first time that Sheridan and Campanile have shared a sideline. Back in 2018, both coaches were part of Steve Addazio's staff at Boston College, with Campanile as co-Defensive Coordinator and Defensive Backs Coach while Sheridan was the Linebackers coach. Now that they've been reunited, Sheridan can't stop praising his coworker.
"He's got a whole litany of qualities as a human being, number one, and definitely for what you're looking for in a football coach. From work ethic to intelligence to passion," Sheridan continued.
"He's, you know, he's very demanding on the players but very uplifting. You know he's not a nagging, negative guy at all, but he can get wound up and the players recognize it...he just tells the players what we need. And when he tells them, he's very passionate about it and they understand that and recognize it."
Sheridan also mentioned the overwhelmingly positive response that the players have given Campanile. Accoring to him, there's been "no pushback" whatsoever, somerthing that's very comforting to hear for a brand new coach.
But you don't just have to believe Sheridan. Star linebacker Josh Hines-Allen reciprocated the same feelings when asked about his new DC:
"Coach Camp has been awesome this whole time. He’s never changed. I know everybody says the mentality, the personality, the person that he is, he’s a lot. But it’s nice," Hines-Allen said during a separate interview.
The Jaguars' defense has always been talented, so it's good to know that they're receiving the right guidance now too.
