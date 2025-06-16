Jaguars' Liam Coen Shows Major Praise to Travis Hunter
With the Jacksonville Jaguars Minicamp coming to a close, it gives us all a chance to reflect on the good and the bad, as well as get excited for what's to come in 2025.
So far, everyone's been wanting to talk about rookie sensation Travis Hunter, the DB/WR who Jacksonville so desperately wanted after they traded up 3 spots in the recent 2025 NFL Draft to select him.
Every time he's on the field, you can tell he's happy to be there. Hunter is constantly seen dancing and smiling while practicing. While some people may be worried that his personality may be "too childish", don't be.
Hunter has shown major signs of growth and improvement ever since he put on the Jaguars uniform. Even his head coach, Liam Coen, has said nothing but good things about the young man, as they both work to plan out a way for Hunter to play both sides of the ball.
“I think he’s physically grown," Coen commented during Minicamp. "You looked at, we had the weight room goals and accomplishments that we had this spring, and he was up there with some of the guys who have put on the most muscle mass since getting here this spring. So, I think I’ve seen a little bit of physical growth, specifically in his upper half, and also just, it’s a lot of volume, man. It’s a lot of volume."
Coen went further to add that not only has his growth been physical, but Hunter's understanding of the game has allowed him to succeed on defense. His work ethic and determination is incredible, something you love to see from your first-rounder.
This is not an offense specifically that you just go out, line up and play," continued Coen. "There’s a lot of shifts and motions and two play calls, sometimes three play calls. So, it is a lot, and then him having to obviously do defense as well. You see the type of guy that he is. He’s in here early, he stays late, and wants to work. He loves the game. The growth will continue. I think we’ll see a little bit more of a jump once we get into training camp as well.”
Everything's going right for the Jags heading into the season. The fireworks are about to start, grab a seat and some snacks. You don't want to miss what's about to happen.
