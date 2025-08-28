Jaguars Film Review: How Exciting Rookies Stood Out
The preseason for the Jacksonville Jaguars is over, but the regular season is over 10 days away. These are exciting times for football fans, as the games will begin to matter more, leading to the sport dominating the airwaves for months to come.
The Jaguars have narrowed their roster from 90 to 53 players, with a couple of popular undrafted free agents making the team. I took a deep dive into their performances against the Miami Dolphins in the preseason finale, including a rookie draft selection that will play a pivotal role at some point this season.
Now, let's dive into the Jaguars' All-22 coaches film.
B.J. Green, EDGE rusher (95)
There is a lot to like and appreciate from Green's tape. He's not a starter-level talent, but could be a great depth and special teams player this season in Jacksonville.
The first play against a tight end may not be an exquisite example, but it does showcase Green's ability to replace the blocker's hands, remain active in his rush, and win around the arc, sacking Tua Tagovailoa. In the remaining clips, I like how he fights through contact in his pass rush to get underneath the shoulder pads to rip. The effort he shows on a down-to-down basis is excellent, and he offers the power to create penetration from the edge, forcing the quarterback off of his spot.
Again, Green will provide great depth for an edge rusher room that already has quality depth, maybe the best in this franchise's history. He has room to grow, especially with finding secondary counters and down-to-down rush consistency.
Danny Striggow, defensive lineman
Striggow is an interesting player; the Jaguars used him in multiple alignments throughout his time on the field against the Dolphins, whether it was from the 5-tech, 4i, 7-tech, or reduced as a 2i defender. What helps is that the former Minnesota Gophers standout has a good, well-built frame at almost 260 pounds to handle reduced alignment responsibilities.
I do like how Striggow has a knack for creating backfield penetration, and it always seemed like he was creating disruption in the run game or within the pocket as a pass rusher. Like Green, the effort was outstanding; he's quick off the ball with a great stack-shed technique while using violent hands at the point of attack. Although he plays as a defensive end in Anthony Campanile's defense, his playing style and usage closely resemble those of Arik Armstead.
Rayuan Lane III, safety (25)
Out for the year is Caleb Ransaw, the first safety the Jaguars drafted in this offseason. He was placed on injured reserve and will return next season, losing a vital rookie campaign. Enter, Rayuan Lane III, the Navy Midshipman who has quickly found a role as a key special teams player for the Jaguars heading into his rookie season.
However, Lane showed he was more than just a special team player. He flashed the run support prowess that made him shine at Navy last season during their great season. When he was aligned as a free safety, he did a great job with communicating actions to his teammates on the backend to make sure everyone was in the spot they needed to be.
I was also impressed with Lane's versatility on the backend. He did a great job tackling from depth and making plays in the run game, as you see above. There was a marked improvement in his coverage ability, but he left some plays on the table, playing out of control as a tackler and whiffing on some attempts.
