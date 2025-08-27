Jaguars Can Continue To Explore All Options
Along with the rest of the NFL, the Jacksonville Jaguars were required to report their final 53-man roster ahead of the 2025 NFL season kickoff at 4 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 26. However, they can still make any changes they see fit through trades, free agency, or the waiver wire. There could be some significant cuts from other teams that they're interested in adding ahead of the regular-season campaign.
The Jaguars should be vastly improved on both sides of the ball, after General Manager James Gladstone essentially cleaned house of the Trent Baalke players from the previous regime. Jacksonville wanted to ensure that they have the talent they need to run the new systems under Head Coach Liam Coen, Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski, and Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile.
They still have some significant holes on the roster, however. Some glaring needs include quarterback depth behind Trevor Lawrence, cornerback, and wide receiver, which the team tried to address through trade already. Since they were outbid for former Denver Broncos wideout Devaughn Vele, they may look to trade for a different pass-catcher if they can't find one they like on the open market or the waiver wire. If they do, they have the arsenal necessary to build a pretty enticing package.
Jacksonville Jaguars have plenty of assets to include in a potential trade
While the Jacksonville Jaguars' final 53-man roster revealed some drastic positions of need, it also highlighted some intriguing depth within the team. They could simply use those pieces throughout the 2025 NFL season, or they could include some of their expendable players in a trade to fill a more immediate deficiency.
For example, Jacksonville currently has six edge rushers on the roster: Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Emmanuel Ogbah, Dawuane Smoot, B.J. Green II, and Danny Striggow. The last two are promising rookies that the Jags found in undrafted free agency. They could keep and develop both of them, or they could flip them in a deal to address a position of need.
They also have a significant amount of draft capital they could include in a potential trade. After dealing away Fred Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville now has 11 picks next year. They may have given the Cleveland Browns their first-rounder, but they have two extra thirds, an additional fifth, and three sevenths on top of their own.
Between those selections, all the ones they have down the road, and some of their surplus players, the Jaguars should be able to cobble together a package good enough to trade for practically any talent that might be on the block this season.
