Jaguars Running Multiple Lineups to Find Starting Offensive Line
The Jacksonville Jaguars are embarking on a new era, with new head coach Liam Coen leading the way. While there are plenty of question marks surrounding the team on both sides of the football, Coen's specialty is offense. He'll be hoping to nurture a renaissance season from fifth-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the way he did for Baker Mayfield as offensive coordinator of the 2024 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
One big point of contention for the Jaguars, both last season and throughout training camp and preseason this year, has been their offensive line. Pro Football Focus actually graded the unit more favorably than most fans may have expected after 2024, ranking them 19th in the league.
Still, Jacksonville found it best to overhaul its O-line. Out are Cam Robinson, Mitch Morse, and Brandon Scherff, replaced by Robert Hainsey, Patrick Mekari, Chuma Edoga, Wyatt Milum, Fred Johnson, and Jonah Monheim. The Jaguars currently have 16 offensive linemen vying for starting gigs and to make the final 53-man roster.
Jaguars OC Grant Udinski praises offensive line's versatility
As the Jacksonville Jaguars' new offensive coordinator, Grant Udinski has been working closely with the offensive line. Pro Football Focus hasn't been inspired by the team's new additions to the unit, projecting them to finish as the seventh-worst group in the NFL in 2025.
Udinski sang a different tune after training camp practice, lauding his guys for their versatility in working through injuries:
"I don't know that I would frame it necessarily as piecemealing. I think one of the questions you guys asked last week was about the flexibility of the offensive line. I'd probably still look at it like that. We have had some injuries, guys go in and out, even temporary injuries where guys miss a drive, and those have been opportunities for other guys to step up and play different positions."
"So, you probably see out there today, we have multiple guys play on different sides, play guard, play tackle, inside, outside, different centers. So, it's great that those guys have the ability to do that, and we have the chance to get that type of work."
He also mentioned that Jacksonville is hoping to flesh out a concrete starting group by Week 1 of the regular season, but he also expects them to play multiple configurations throughout the year:
"It's very rare nowadays for the five same starters to play every single play for an entire season. So this work to get guys working with each other that might not always work together on week one or week two is invaluable to have right now."
The unofficial depth chart currently lists the starters as Walker Little at left tackle, Ezra Cleveland at left guard, Robert Hainsey at center, Patrick Mekari at right guard, and Anton Harrison at right tackle. It'll be interesting to see if it remains that way for season kickoff against the Carolina Panthers.
