Jaguars Center Robert Hainsey Shares Why the Jaguars Will Improve
When NFL coaches move to a new franchise, especially those first-time head coaches, they tend to take some people with them to help replicate the success that made the hiring team notice them. Sometimes they take other assistants at their last stop and sometimes it's a player.
In one case, with the Jacksonville Jaguars' hiring of Liam Coen, the successful offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay brought Robert Hainsey with him to man the center position up North. In his first media scrum in Jaguars Training Camp, Hainsey spoke of how Liam Coen is different as a head coach than an offensive coordinator.
"He’s the same guy I knew in Tampa, which is awesome."
"He talks more," Hainsey said with a laugh. "I think he’s done a really good job. He didn’t change. He’s being himself completely, and he’s preaching and telling us what he truly believes, and it’s been cool to kind of watch him grow and be one of the few people that have a previous relationship with him, and a good one at that.
"I’ve enjoyed watching him take on this role as head coach and lead the group and the team and instill his principles and his culture and watching other guys buy into that.”
"He’s a fun guy, and that’s what’s awesome.
While the projected starting center for the Jaguars values the other players taking their new coach seriously, Hainsey brought up Coen's jovial side as well. This was in full force when Coen joked about him being at the podium addressing the media.
“He’s ridiculous," Hainsey continued. "We had such a great time last year with the group that we had. He doesn’t take himself super seriously. It’s okay to mess with him, jab at him, poke fun, complain at him. Especially now, because he makes all the decisions. So, I’ve been having fun with that and other guys have too when you realize that’s who he is."
"At the end of the day, he’s bringing what he thinks we need, and if we all get behind that, it’s going to help us improve as a team.”
Hainsey is going to be a good conduit between his new teammates and his old coach. But with Coen as a guy who can mix business and humor well, this team will improve and go from there.
