Jaguars Announce Roster Changes After Brenton Strange Injury
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have filled Brenton Strange's vacated spot on the active roster with a familiar face.
The Jaguars announced Wednesday they have signed running back Cody Schrader back to the active roster, filling the roster spot vacated by Strange going on injured reserve this week. Schrader had spent the last few weeks as the Jaguars' No. 4 running back before being released on Monday for tight end Quintin Morris.
Schrader Returns
Schrader spent Weeks 2 through 5 of the 2025 season on the Jaguars’ active roster and began the season on the Los Angeles Rams practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster and played for the Rams in Week 1. Schrader also played one game with the Rams last season. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers in 2024 and spent that offseason with San Francisco before being waived and claimed by the Rams.
Schrader played collegiately at the University of Missouri, where he totaled 2,371 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns on 446 carries (5.3 avg.) and 41 receptions for 328 yards in two seasons (2022-23) after transferring from Truman State University.
"Ismail originally signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2024 and spent the majority of the season on the team’s practice squad. He was with the Las Vegas Raiders for the 2025 offseason before signing to the New York Giants’ practice squad on Aug. 28," the Jaguars said in a release.
"A native of Bel Air, Md., Ismail started his college career at Villanova (2018-21) before transferring to Samford (2022-23). He appeared in 26 career games and totaled 27 receptions for 338 yards."
The Jaguars will be without Strange for the next four weeks after his was injured during the Jaguars' 31-28 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.
Strange leads the Jaguars in catches with 20 and is second in receiving yards at 204. His total receiving EPA of +12.9 is nearly double of the second-best Jaguars receiver (Dyami Brown at 6.9). On top of this, Strange is a key part of the Jaguars' rushing attack thanks to his versatility and physicality as a run-blocker.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to weigh in on the post-Brenton Strange roster move.
Please let us know your thoughts on the post-Brenton Strange roster move when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.