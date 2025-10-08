Jaguar Report

Jaguars Announce Roster Changes After Brenton Strange Injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars have filled Brenton Strange's roster spot while he is on IR.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) gets to his feet during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) gets to his feet during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have filled Brenton Strange's vacated spot on the active roster with a familiar face.

The Jaguars announced Wednesday they have signed running back Cody Schrader back to the active roster, filling the roster spot vacated by Strange going on injured reserve this week. Schrader had spent the last few weeks as the Jaguars' No. 4 running back before being released on Monday for tight end Quintin Morris.

Schrader Returns

Schrader spent Weeks 2 through 5 of the 2025 season on the Jaguars’ active roster and began the season on the Los Angeles Rams practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster and played for the Rams in Week 1. Schrader also played one game with the Rams last season. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers in 2024 and spent that offseason with San Francisco before being waived and claimed by the Rams.

Schrader played collegiately at the University of Missouri, where he totaled 2,371 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns on 446 carries (5.3 avg.) and 41 receptions for 328 yards in two seasons (2022-23) after transferring from Truman State University.

Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Cody Schrader (32) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Ismail originally signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2024 and spent the majority of the season on the team’s practice squad. He was with the Las Vegas Raiders for the 2025 offseason before signing to the New York Giants’ practice squad on Aug. 28," the Jaguars said in a release.

"A native of Bel Air, Md., Ismail started his college career at Villanova (2018-21) before transferring to Samford (2022-23). He appeared in 26 career games and totaled 27 receptions for 338 yards."

Jun 10, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Qadir Ismail (84) during a drill at Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Jaguars will be without Strange for the next four weeks after his was injured during the Jaguars' 31-28 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

Strange leads the Jaguars in catches with 20 and is second in receiving yards at 204. His total receiving EPA of +12.9 is nearly double of the second-best Jaguars receiver (Dyami Brown at 6.9). On top of this, Strange is a key part of the Jaguars' rushing attack thanks to his versatility and physicality as a run-blocker.

John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.