Jaguars Shake Up Roster Before Chiefs Game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have made some roster moves in the hours ahead of Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Jaguars announced Monday afternoon that they were signing tight end Quinton Morris to the active roster off the practice squad. Morris had been elevated from the practice squad in each of the last three games. To make room for Morris, the Jaguars released running back Cody Schrader.
Morris' Role
Morris, 26, has only played three offensive snaps for the Jaguars this season. He has had a key role on special teams, however, playing 54 (68%) of the Jaguars' special teams snaps this season. This included playing a key role in Parker Washington's punt return touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4.
“Yeah, I think that unit is just getting better and better. Heath [Special Teams Coordinator Heath Farwell] and Luke [Assistant Special Teams Coach Luke Thompson] have obviously done a really nice job for a long time, and he's got a lot of young guys playing at a high level and those guys are getting better each week," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said earlier this week.
"There’re still things that each week that we're learning and teaching and having to learn from, which is frustrating maybe at the time but it's a great opportunity for us to keep coaching these guys and them keep soaking it up and getting better. They're playing physical in all phases and to have the returns pop like they did, man, those were game changing plays that led to 10 points. I don't know if we win that game without those ops.”
Morris originally signed with Buffalo as an undrafted free agent and has spent the past three seasons with the Bills (2022-24). He has played in 45 regular-season games (four starts) and registered 15 receptions for 146 yards and three touchdowns. Morris has also appeared in seven games (one start) in the postseason for Buffalo and caught two passes for 18 yards. A native of Richmond, Texas, Morris played collegiately at Bowling Green from 2017-20 and totaled 125 receptions for 1,529 yards and 13 touchdowns in 40 games. In 2020, he was named First-Team All-MAC.
