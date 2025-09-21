Duval Reacts to Jaguars' Clutch Win Over Texans
It wasn't pretty, but the Jacksonville Jaguars got the job done in Week 3 against the Houston Texans. After they took a gut punch on the road from the Cincinnati Bengals, Head Coach Liam Coen and his team were able to get back into the win column with a gutsy 17-10 win over a divisional rival at home.
The Jaguars needed to prove that they can win ugly, as they let one slip away last week due to multiple errors and missed opportunities. This time around, they were able to capitalize on the openings the Texans gave them and get a victory that could prove instrumental to the AFC South standings at the end of the season.
Not only did Jacksonville move to 2-1 and 1-0 in the division, they've kicked Houston down to 0-3, a record that has historically proven to be nearly insurmountable for a prospective playoff run, although the Texans recently overcame the same start to make the playoffs a few years ago.
Jaguars get a much-needed ugly win
Bhayshul Tuten continued his excellent start to his NFL career with another touchdown in his third game with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Since the team traded away Tank Bigsby, Tuten has only further justified that decision by dominating his touches as the new RB2. He finished his afternoon with 21 yards and a score on six carries against a vaunted Houston Texans defense.
Trevor Lawrence again had a mixed performance. He made some timely passes, was able to get the ball out quickly, avoided letting the Texans' pass rush dictate the game, but still threw a backbreaking interception that nearly cost Jacksonville the game. He's yet to have a truly exceptional outing under Head Coach Liam Coen.
Brian Thomas Jr. wasn't able to get fully back on track in this one either, but he did make a huge play that set up the Jaguars' ultimate game-winning touchdown, taking a short slant over 40 yards. Drops continued to plague BTJ, as he finished with two catches on six targets for 55 yards receiving.
On a day when the offense struggled immensely to move the ball with any consistency, Jacksonville's D stepped up once again. This time, the defense's efforts were rewarded with a victory. They forced three turnovers from C.J. Stroud and the Texans' attack, scooping up a fumble from Nico Collins and picking off the quarterback twice, including at the end of the contest to terminate Houston's game-tying drive attempt.
Jacksonville regains its momentum with a key divisional win. They go back on the road after a one-game home stand to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4.
