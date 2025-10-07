Duval Reacts to Jaguars' Monster Primetime Win Over Chiefs
These aren't your father's Jacksonville Jaguars. Or maybe they are? This team not only brought back their gorgeous prowler kits for Monday Night Football's primetime showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs, but they also decided to revive the cardiac cats.
Head Coach Liam Coen brought his squad to a 4-1 record to begin the 2025 NFL season with an incredible 31-28 victory over last year's AFC champions. The Jaguars exorcised so many demons in this game that they might be featured in the next installment of the Insidious franchise.
Jacksonville just notched its first win against Patrick Mahomes in his career. They did it under the bright lights of primetime, with the entire world watching. They did it with one of the most unlikely touchdowns the league has ever seen. And they did it to cap off Trevor Lawrence's 26th birthday.
Bedlam in Duval
Things didn't start well for the Jacksonville Jaguars in this one. After the Kansas City Chiefs scored the only points of the first quarter with a touchdown, Head Coach Liam Coen's team looked like they were well on their way to responding with an end zone trip of their own. With a 4th-and-goal at the one, Trevor Lawrence tried to jump over the line for six.
Instead, Nick Bolton was able to punch the ball out. T-Law looked like he may have crossed the plane before the pigskin came loose, but the referees ultimately kept it as a fumble. The Chiefs would go on to capitalize with a 97-yard touchdown drive to go up 14-0.
There was a lot of talk in the first four weeks about the Jaguars' usage, or lack thereof, of second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr. He made his presence felt for Monday Night Football. He played well on both sides of the ball. On offense, he only caught three passes, but two of them were among the biggest plays of the game.
Devin Lloyd continued his excellent season against the Chiefs. He had two solo tackles, a pass defended, and a quarterback hit. And he came up with a 99-yard pick-six on Mahomes that gave the Jaguars the lead and all the momentum to end the third quarter.
Trevor Lawrence had a hell of a night to cap off his 26th birthday. He finished with 221 yards on 18-of-25 passing and added another 54 yards on 10 carries, most of which were scrambles. He scored three total touchdowns to just one interception, one that was caused by a defensive pass interference that went uncalled. He also completed one of the craziest plays in NFL history, stumbling twice on a snap before tucking the ball and going yard on the ultimate game-winning touchdown. He was also caught on national television picking his nose.
All in all, the Jaguars proved that they're different this year. That they can overcome adversity, mistakes, poor refereeing, and even Patrick Mahomes at peak form and win.
