3 Instant Fantasy Takeaways from Jaguars MNF Win Over Chiefs
The Jacksonville Jaguars just keep shocking the world. After four weeks, no one was ready to anoint them as legitimate contenders just yet, as they clawed to a 3-1 record with narrow wins over the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers. That changed on Monday night, though.
No one believed that the Jaguars and Head Coach Liam Coen could keep the good times rolling in a primetime slot against a resurgent Kansas City Chiefs team. Patrick Mahomes had been in MVP form to begin the season, despite his squad's middling 2-2 record.
With Xavier Worthy back last game, they detonated on the Baltimore Ravens, 37-20. The onus was put on Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars' offense to prove that they could keep pace with a renewed Chiefs' attack. They did just that, en route to a 31-28 Monday Night Football victory.
Jaguars' offense is for real
1. Trevor Lawrence
When fantasy analysts picked Trevor Lawrence as a sleeper quarterback for the 2025 NFL season, this is exactly what they envisioned. It won't always be perfect for him, but he has all the tools to lead a high-octane offense. He put it all out there for Monday Night Football for the world to see on his 26th birthday.
T-Law finished with 221 yards on 18-of-25 passing for one touchdown to one interception. He did a whole lot of damage to the Kansas City Chiefs with his legs, though, gaining 54 yards, multiple first downs, and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Anyone who banked on him having a breakout fantasy game to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes came away smiling this week, as he scored a season-high 27.24 points.
2. Travis Etienne Jr.
Steve Spagnuolo's defense was keyed in on the run in this game. They had shown to be vulnerable on the ground in the first four weeks, but they clearly put extra emphasis on limiting Travis Etienne Jr. versus the Jaguars. Still, he managed to have a decent outing, proving that he has a safe floor this season.
ETN totaled 58 yards from scrimmage on 12 carries and three catches. That's a season-low in rushes for him, and might remain that way throughout the year. 8.8 full-PPR points isn't anything to write home about, but it's certainly a higher floor than most fantasy backs.
3. Brian Thomas Jr.
Just like in the first four games, Jacksonville deliberately tried to get Brian Thomas Jr. going early. However, after a couple of nice catches in the first half, he disappeared in the third quarter. Or rather, he was erased by the Chiefs' defense.
He kept at it, though, and came down with perhaps the biggest reception of the night for the Jaguars, pulling down a 33-yard gain that set up Trevor Lawrence's game-winning scramble on the offense's final drive. He finished with four catches, 80 yards, and 12 full-PPR points. It might only be up from here.
