How the Jaguars' Coaching Staff Could Draw Interest For Needy Teams
We are not even at the halfway point of the 2025 NFL season, and there is already one team that will be looking for a new head coach.
That team is the Tennessee Titans. After their Week 6 loss, they fired head coach Brian Callahan. The Titans are a team that is currently rebuilding, but they did not see Callahan as part of helping them go through that.
Even with the Tennessee Titans being their AFC South rival, they could be looking at two Jacksonville Jaguars coaches as a replacement for Callahan. They see what they have done this season in Jacksonville so far and that could be enough to try to go after a coach and take one away from them.
The two potential coaches the Titans could go after are Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile or offensive coordinator Grant Udinski.
Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated put them on his list of potential candidates, along with a host of other candidates. And if the Jaguars' strong 4-2 start continues, there is little reason to think these two might not be on any interview lists.
Anthony Campanile, defensive coordinator, Jaguars
"Campanile has stormed onto the scene as Jacksonville’s first-year defensive coordinator, leaving behind a turnover machine in Green Bay to create another with the Jaguars. The revival of existing talent on the Jaguars’ roster, alongside Campanile’s blueblood coaching background—he is part of a Nick Sirianni–like family coaching dynasty—make the affable and energetic coordinator a fresh new face on the interview circuit this year," Orr said.
Grant Udinski, Offensive Coordinator, Jaguars
I’ll call this group the Three Musketeers. I bundled them together specifically because none are currently play-callers, but all of them work for seminal offensive coaches and are on a head coaching fast track. Webb is the Broncos’ pass-game coordinator, Doyle is the Bears’ offensive coordinator and Udinski is the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator. Each could be worth taking a chance on early before their bingo card gets too full.
"Udinski was a key part of the Sam Darnold revival in Minnesota last year, as well as Trevor Lawrence’s improvement in 2025. His name also came up in the recent spat between Robert Saleh and Liam Coen."
To get our updates for the Jaguars and Week 7, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley right now!
Talk to us about the Jaguars and their coaches by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.