Liam Coen Breaks Down Intended Play on Trevor Lawrence's Game-Winner
The Jacksonville Jaguars edged out the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 to move to 4-1 on the 2025 NFL season. Not only did they get a primetime win over a historically dominant team, but they did so in a highly entertaining fashion, emerging victorious in a 31-28 shootout against Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the Chiefs' high-octane attack.
The game was decided by just three points. As if that wasn't enough drama, the Jaguars ripped the W out of the Chiefs' hands with a seven-play, 60-yard game-winning drive that left just 23 seconds on the clock for Mahomes to try to mount a comeback.
Anyone who had grown tired of seeing regular, schmegular last-minute plays to take the lead still came away from Monday Night Football a happy camper, as Trevor Lawrence's clutch score was no typical affair. He may have pulled off one of the most unlikely, unprecedented feats to give his team the win on his 26th birthday.
Liam Coen dives into Trevor Lawrence's game-winner
On the Jacksonville Jaguars' ultimate game-winning play against the Kansas City Chiefs, practically the entire world thought that it would end in disaster for Trevor Lawrence, the way it had many times before for this ill-fated franchise. On the snap, right guard Patrick Mekari accidentally stepped on his quarterback's foot, causing him to stumble twice before falling to the ground.
Somehow, against all odds, T-Law went untouched, and he was able to stand up and evade his way into the end zone through the arms of multiple Chiefs defenders. Head Coach Liam Coen had spoken after the game about his disbelief throughout the development of that touchdown. On the day after, Jacksonville media asked him what was actually supposed to happen on that play:
"It was a similar concept that we ran against Cincinnati when Dyami scored on the first drive of the game, I think it was. So, Travis [Hunter] goes in a fly motion to the flat, and we had run crossers against Cincinnati, and we faked crossers and went to the corners. He may have had a chance to throw to one of the guys in the back on a scramble, but they played zone. We're hoping for man, they played three-deep, which kind of they had been doing. We were hoping for man or zero, which that was kind of been his [Steve Spagnuolo's] identity in some ways."
"He played cover-three. It might've been a chance to find one of the guys in the back of the end zone or just throw it away and play the next snap, but man he trips twice, literally. I mean twice, and I feel like they kind of lost him. Like, it's almost like what happened when he goes down and they don't see him, and he goes out the back door and just makes an unbelievable play, but really you want to finish that game with a well-executed play."
"That's what you want as a coach, but as a player or for us moving forward to know, well shoot, yeah, that was wild, but at least he took it in his own hands. Took it upon himself to go and fix a wrong, if you will, right? Not make a negative a double negative. He went and made a negative a positive. And that is so much about players, not us. Like, it shows you that the design truly meant nothing, and he's able to go and make a play, which was huge for us in that moment.”
