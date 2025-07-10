Will Brian Thomas Jr. Become an All-Time Jaguars Great?
When someone is watching football on their screen, they can see when a player is truly great or special at the game. It is easy to spot with wide receivers, especially if they have phenomenal rookie seasons.
There was Odell Beckham Jr. and the catch that was put to music and continues to do so to this day. Calvin Johnson was dominating at any level of football with his monstrous size and otherworldly athleticism. Justin Jefferson was insanely productive and dominant from the start and is still arguably the best wide receiver in the game while hitting the griddy on his weekly trip to the end zone.
However, there are just some players that stand out who some know should and could grow into superstars for their respective franchises. That's the feeling that a Jacksonville Jaguars fan may feel when watching Brian Thomas Jr. as a rookie last season.
The former first-round pick out of LSU has a unique physical and athletic toolkit: he's 6-foot-4, 210-plus pounds, ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine with outstanding fluidity and quickness for his size. In most classes, he'd be the top wide receiver prospect, but was behind the likes of Rome Odunze, Malik Nabers, and Marvin Harrison Jr.
Thomas came into the league somewhat of a somewhat raw player due to the limited route tree and release packages he possessed. However, this was a great example that if it is coachable, it can be fixed, and to the Jaguars credit, they helped him improve greatly here.
This led to Thomas shattering the rookie franchise records in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. He became one of the best players on the roster instantly, and one of the best young playmakers the game has to offer outside of his former LSU teammate, Nabers.
Now that he is in an offense where he will be the No. 1 target shareholder, Thomas could erupt with a monster campaign in 2025. Yet, there is a question: can he become an all-time franchise great?
It will be tough to overcome Jimmy Smith. Jaguars fans remember the Justin Blackmon experience and hope it doesn't become that, ever. However, Thomas has the skill set and the potential to be an electric playmaker in the NFL.
Thomas is already 24th all-time in career receiving yards in Jacksonville and is just 11,005 yards short of tying Smith's record. If Thomas can remain productive and consistent for the next 7-8 years (he turns 23 in October), he could get there.
Only time will tell if he ever becomes a franchise great. However, Thomas' rookie season was one to remember for Jaguars fans as he looks to establish himself as a true cornerstone player of the franchise next season.
