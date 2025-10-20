Travis Hunter Breakout Game Comes in Unceremonious Jaguars' Dud
The weather in Wembley featured persistent light rain and a gloomy overcast. Mother Nature was no match for the dreariness that the Jacksonville Jaguars brought in from the Sunshine State, though. This team played like their footwear on Sunday — wet socks — falling to 4-3 with a brutal 35-7 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
There was one silver lining in the dark clouds over London, though: second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr. Head Coach Liam Coen and the rest of the staff had spoken ad nauseam about their desire to get their prized draft acquisition going on offense. That came to fruition versus the Rams, albeit far too late for it to really matter.
The Jaguars' usage of Hunter Jr. has been a huge source of discourse throughout the 2025 NFL season. He's consistently flashed his elite potential on both sides of the ball in practically every game this year, but his spotty deployment has kept him from really putting together a complete showing on offense or defense.
Travis Hunter Jr. showed out
The Jacksonville Jaguars upped Travis Hunter Jr.'s playing time with the offense in Week 6's matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. He played a career-high 58 snaps at wide receiver. However, it didn't lead to more production as Head Coach Liam Coen hoped, as he finished with four catches on seven targets for just 15 yards.
However, Coen continued to crank the volume for Hunter Jr. in the next game versus the Los Angeles Rams in London. He appeared in 67 offensive snaps in Week 7. This time, he took full advantage of the increased opportunity. He finished with eight catches on 14 targets for 101 yards. He also found the end zone for the first time in his young NFL career.
By the time he scored, the Jaguars were already down 28-0 with less than 10 minutes left in the contest. While it was great to see him notch his first touchdown, it was certainly more anticlimactic than the team and its fans had hoped. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was asked if Travis Hunter Jr. said anything to him after the moment:
"No. Awesome, like, first NFL touchdown. I hate that those were the circumstances, because I just wish it was better, like, we were winning and it was a different scenario for his first NFL touchdown. He wasn't even celebrating. As competitive as he is, obviously, he wants to be winning the game. He just ran to the sideline and didn't make a big deal out of it. I definitely wish it was different circumstances."
Hopefully, it won't take nearly as long for Hunter Jr. to find the end zone a second time. T-Law and the Jaguars will want to ensure that their rookie can really celebrate his next touchdown.
