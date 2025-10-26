Jaguar Report

Jaguars’ Brian Thomas Jr. Quietly Dropped From Key League List

The second-year wide receiver is having a tough start in the 2025 season.

Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen talks with Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. during an NFL training camp session ten at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The 2025 season has certainly brought plenty of highs and lows for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Sitting at 4-3 through seven games, the Jaguars are in a good spot but have struggled to remain consistent week in and week out.

Amongst the most inconsistent Jaguars have been some of the most important ones, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence and star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. The former has had plenty of doubters in recent years and has been marred by inconsistencies throughout his career, while the latter was expected to reach another level of success in Year 2.

To hammer home the point of Thomas' decline in 2025, he was left off a key list recently that he would have made with ease a year ago.

Key List

That list is via NFL.com's Bucky Brooks, who recently re-ranked the top-10 players from the 2024 NFL Draft class. After Thomas likely would have cracked the top-3 this offseason, he was completely left off the current rendition of the list in favor of other names like New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, Los Angeles Chargers tackle Joe Alt, and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels -- all of whom have missed time with injury in 2025.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) reacts to a dropped pass during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thomas was genuinely one of the best wide receivers in all of football in 2024, but his numbers have taken a dip across the board through seven games. Part of that could be placed on the shoulders of the wildly up-and-down Lawrence, while part of it could be due to the Jaguars moving to a new scheme.

Regardless, Thomas has not been the same player this season that he was a year ago, and others around the NFL have clearly started to take notice. If Thomas wishes to climb back into these conversations, it will take hi, turning his season around by eliminating the drops and inconsistencies in his game.

Jul 25, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks to wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) during training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Thomas will have the next 10 games to do exactly that. It does not appear as if the Jaguars are set to decrease his volume in the passing game, either, so he will have the opportunities to get back on track like the team badly needs him to.

Jul 25, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks to wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) during training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

