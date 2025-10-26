Jaguars' Biggest AFC South Fear Will Be Made True or False in Week 8
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars entered the 2025 NFL season with a prime opportunity to make noise in the AFC South. And before Week 8's Sunday kickoffs commence, the Jaguars are still in the thick of it at 4-3.
But with that said, the AFC South race has hardly played out like anyone expected. If you had said months ago the Jaguars would be two games out of first place in the AFC South, most would have expected for the Houston Texans to be the ones standing in the Jaguars' way.
Instead, the Jaguars have already defeated the Texans this season and the Texans have struggled the rest of the way other than when facing the last-place Tennessee Titans or the banged-up Baltimore Ravens. In their place is the Indianapolis Colts and their AFC-best 6-1 record.
Jaguars' AFC South Fear
The Jaguars may have to come to terms with their worst AFC South fear based on the results of Week 8. While the Jaguars have a bye week, the Colts are taking on the Titans in what should be a blowout victory. And if the expected happens, the Jaguars will be 2.5 games out of first-place in the AFC South before they play another down.
The Jaguars and head coach Liam Coen could surely make up for lost time in the event this happens; they still have five AFC South games left in the final 10 weeks of the season, and there is plenty to suggest the Jaguars have yet to peak and play their best football yet.
But the Colts look like a complete juggernaut at this point in time. The second-half of their schedule is tougher than the first-half, but through the first two months of the season they look like a legit force to be reckoned with. And if the Titans fall like most figure they will, the Colts will only be picking up more momentum.
In the event the Colts widen their gap in the AFC South, the Jaguars' best bet to make the playoffs might be via the wild card race. But with teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, and Denver Broncos all also likely to take part in the battle for a wild card spot, the Jaguars' compeitition is tougher than ever.
If the Colts get an easy win over the Titans, things will simply only get tougher for the Jaguars.
