Jaguars' Biggest AFC South Fear Will Be Made True or False in Week 8

Will the Jacksonville Jaguars gain clarity in the AFC South in the hours ahead?

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen, left, talks with Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Julian Whitehead during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 18th and final training camp practice at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Wednesday August 20, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
In this story:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars entered the 2025 NFL season with a prime opportunity to make noise in the AFC South. And before Week 8's Sunday kickoffs commence, the Jaguars are still in the thick of it at 4-3.

But with that said, the AFC South race has hardly played out like anyone expected. If you had said months ago the Jaguars would be two games out of first place in the AFC South, most would have expected for the Houston Texans to be the ones standing in the Jaguars' way.

Instead, the Jaguars have already defeated the Texans this season and the Texans have struggled the rest of the way other than when facing the last-place Tennessee Titans or the banged-up Baltimore Ravens. In their place is the Indianapolis Colts and their AFC-best 6-1 record.

Jaguars' AFC South Fear

The Jaguars may have to come to terms with their worst AFC South fear based on the results of Week 8. While the Jaguars have a bye week, the Colts are taking on the Titans in what should be a blowout victory. And if the expected happens, the Jaguars will be 2.5 games out of first-place in the AFC South before they play another down.

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jaguars and head coach Liam Coen could surely make up for lost time in the event this happens; they still have five AFC South games left in the final 10 weeks of the season, and there is plenty to suggest the Jaguars have yet to peak and play their best football yet.

But the Colts look like a complete juggernaut at this point in time. The second-half of their schedule is tougher than the first-half, but through the first two months of the season they look like a legit force to be reckoned with. And if the Titans fall like most figure they will, the Colts will only be picking up more momentum.

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the event the Colts widen their gap in the AFC South, the Jaguars' best bet to make the playoffs might be via the wild card race. But with teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, and Denver Broncos all also likely to take part in the battle for a wild card spot, the Jaguars' compeitition is tougher than ever.

If the Colts get an easy win over the Titans, things will simply only get tougher for the Jaguars.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks to the video scoreboard with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

