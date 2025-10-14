Fact or Fiction: Jaguars Myth-Busting After Week 6
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have some reflecting to do after their Week 6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
The Jaguars struggled on all three sides of the ball in the 20-12 loss, with some key potential red flags arising after the most disappointing outing of the Liam Coen era thus far. So, what is real and what isn't after Week 6? We break it all down below.
Is Brian Thomas Jr. back?
Thomas didn't have a perfect game against the Seahawks, with two poor reps in the middle of the field, but he did have his most productive day of the season. Thomas was explosive and thrived for the Jaguars on downfield passes for what seemed like the first time this season.
According to NextGenStats: Entering Week 6, Thomas Jr. had caught just two of his 8 targets against press for 30 yards. Thomas Jr. was pressed (less than 3 yards of cushion) on a season-high 47.6% of his routes in Week 6 against the Seahawks, but managed to catch all 6 of his targets on such snaps for 81 yards and a touchdown.
Verdict: Fact
Is the pass-rush an issue?
For the second week in a row, the Jaguars posted their lowest pressure rate and fewest total pressures number of the year. This is obvious cause for concern, but head coach Liam Coen also provided context to the lack of pressure from the defense.
“We’ve just got to get a little bit more pressure. Now here's the deal. Their pass game when it was in the shotgun or if you were to say drop back, ball was coming out. When they took those shots, those were seven-man max pros where both tight ends are staying in, you’ve got the back on a hard ball play action. We got hit on two man routes a lot yesterday. Whether it was the post overs, whether it was this [inside post motion] or whether it was that [outside post motion], we got hit on some two-man routes where the corners are out there one-on-one," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Mondy.
"And so, we have got to make sure we're doing a nice job of mixing up where our cloud is to be able to not let the offense get a beat on where the cloud is going to be. And so, they can't pick on the quarter side if you will. And so, it is hard to create a four-man rush versus max pro. So that is always a challenge we've got to look at as a defensive staff. Alright, where can we maybe create some more pressure? How can we help them create some more pressure, whether it's with personnel or whether it's with pressure.”
Verdict: Fiction ... for now
Is there a Cam Little concern?
The Cam Little experience has been an odd one in 2025. After a stellar rookie season, Little has had genuine struggles this season that have now popped up in three different games. He has missed a field goal in three of the last four games and missed his first extra point on Sunday, taking away 13 points off the board during that span. Little seems to be in a genuine rough stretch, and not just one that can be excused away.
Verdict: Fact
