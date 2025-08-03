How Does BTJ Adjust With NFL Knowing His Early Resumé?
As first-year Head Coach Liam Coen and his Jacksonville Jaguars prepare for the franchise's 31st season of play, they have a full-fledged superstar on their roster in Brian Thomas Jr. But after a phenomenal rookie season in 2024, the second-year pass catcher from LSU is no longer a best-kept secret in Duval.
Now sharing BTJ with the NFL universe after a season in which he achieved 87 catches for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns, Thomas is surely on the radar after his inclusion on the NFL's Top 100 of 2024 at No. 61. But is No. 7 in the crosshairs of every NFL defensive coordinator and cornerback now?
Brian Thomas Jr. on the theory that he has a target on his back entering year two
"I wouldn’t say it’s having a target on my back," Thomas said after a recent practice. "I would just say I’ve got to come out and prepare the right way, come out and be ready for whatever the defense throws at us and come out and play team ball and get the job done. That’s my biggest thing, getting the job done. Getting wins.”
Brian Thomas Jr. on being named No. 61 on the NFL Top 100
Being included on the NFL's Top 100 Players mens no anonynimity for BTJ, but it's definitely n honor for a player only going into his second season.
“I would say it means a lot to me just being able to make that my rookie year, coming in, just me wanting to come out here and show what I can do. I would say that means a lot to me. I feel like I could have been better, so that’s what motivates me to come out next year and do even better," said Thomas.
Thomas on upping his preparation for the next step in his sophomore season
“Really just getting more into the playbook, knowing the ins and outs of it. Just knowing why we run certain things with certain coverages, what are we trying to do with certain routes and stuff like that. I would say just being in the film room, being in the playbook. That’s probably my biggest thing I’ve added to my game.”
Despite learning a new scheme and having the league gunning for him, Brian Thomas Jr. has the resolve to rise above that as the superstar that Duval needs.
