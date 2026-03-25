3 Jaguars Facing the Most Pressure in 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The 2025 season saw the Jacksonville Jaguars hit highs they have not seen in a long, long time.

This was in part a result of several players meeting pressure-filled situations and leaving with career years, such as Devin Lloyd, Trevor Lawrence, and Travis Etienne. So, which Jaguars are facing similar situations in 2026 and must come out on the other side unscathed?

WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs up field during a touchdown run during the first quarter in an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This one is obvious. Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. had a down year in 2025, especially considering the expectations many had for him when Liam Coen was hired. While Thomas still contributed in a big way to the Jaguars' playoff run, his worsening production and the Jaguars' crowded wide receiver room led many to incorrectly assume the Jaguars would shop him.

While I do not think that is feasible, I do think Thomas and the Jaguars each need to take a step forward this season in relation to helping one another thrive. The Jaguars can feature Thomas more than just as a field-stretcher, while Thomas has to answer the bell when called upon.

CB/WR Travis Hunter

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) enters the field before the start of the game during a Monday Night NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Heavy is the head that wears the crown. While it is unfair to put Travis Hunter in a pressure-cooker situation only seven games into his NFL career, that is what happens when a player is

Drafted No. 2 overall

Was a part of a massive trade

Is a high-profile player attempting to play both sides of the ball

As unfair as it is, Hunter will have all eyes on him in 2026. A healthy Hunter should have no issues meeting expectations considering the flashes he showed as a rookie, especially at cornerback. But until Hunter and the Jaguars officially silence the doubters, the pressure will remain.

OL Patrick Mekari

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (65) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While the Jaguars got solid contributions from most of their significant free agent additions last offseason, it felt like a bit of a lost year for right guard Patrick Mekari. Given the biggest deal of any of the Jaguars' free agents, Mekari sustained a back injury early in training camp and would deal with injuries throughout his entire first season with the Jaguars.