3 Jaguars Facing the Most Pressure in 2026
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The 2025 season saw the Jacksonville Jaguars hit highs they have not seen in a long, long time.
This was in part a result of several players meeting pressure-filled situations and leaving with career years, such as Devin Lloyd, Trevor Lawrence, and Travis Etienne. So, which Jaguars are facing similar situations in 2026 and must come out on the other side unscathed?
WR Brian Thomas Jr.
This one is obvious. Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. had a down year in 2025, especially considering the expectations many had for him when Liam Coen was hired. While Thomas still contributed in a big way to the Jaguars' playoff run, his worsening production and the Jaguars' crowded wide receiver room led many to incorrectly assume the Jaguars would shop him.
While I do not think that is feasible, I do think Thomas and the Jaguars each need to take a step forward this season in relation to helping one another thrive. The Jaguars can feature Thomas more than just as a field-stretcher, while Thomas has to answer the bell when called upon.
CB/WR Travis Hunter
Heavy is the head that wears the crown. While it is unfair to put Travis Hunter in a pressure-cooker situation only seven games into his NFL career, that is what happens when a player is
- Drafted No. 2 overall
- Was a part of a massive trade
- Is a high-profile player attempting to play both sides of the ball
As unfair as it is, Hunter will have all eyes on him in 2026. A healthy Hunter should have no issues meeting expectations considering the flashes he showed as a rookie, especially at cornerback. But until Hunter and the Jaguars officially silence the doubters, the pressure will remain.
OL Patrick Mekari
While the Jaguars got solid contributions from most of their significant free agent additions last offseason, it felt like a bit of a lost year for right guard Patrick Mekari. Given the biggest deal of any of the Jaguars' free agents, Mekari sustained a back injury early in training camp and would deal with injuries throughout his entire first season with the Jaguars.
Mekari did not have the best tape in 2025, but it is fair to assume that it is due to injury more than anything else. But after Cole Van Lanen became the Swiss Army Knife that Mekari was promised to be, he must improve this season to ensure he has a real role. Otherwise, the Jaguars have internal options like Wyatt Milum, who could push him.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley