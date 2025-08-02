Liam Coen's Impression of Trevor Lawrence's Scrimmage Performance
The 2025 Jacksonville Jaguars' Season just got a little more real as the franchise conducted a live mock game at EverBank Stadium, and Duval was rockin'. The big question on everybody's mind was whether Trevor Lawrence was all the way back after a tumultuous 2024 of poor play brought on by injuries. Head coach Liam Coen assessed the fifth-year quarterback's night.
Coen on QB Trevor Lawrence's performance in the mock game, "I thought he played awesome.”
Friday's mock was the first time Liam Coen would able to assess his QB1's execution on the field of live battle. What were Coen's thoughts?
“I thought he was making sharp, fast decisions. The ball was getting driven constantly. I thought it was getting driven. He missed a few for sure. He missed Travis [WR/DB Travis Hunter] down on the goal line behind, when Ventrell [LB Ventrell Miller] made a great play, but that ball's got to be out in front," critiqued Coen.
One of Lawrence's few mistakes was an interception on a throw to WR Parker Washington; however, Trevor achieved three touchdowns under the Northern Florida sky..
"The interception's a tough one. Parker took a little long on the route. We had an out in a corner combination down here. The guy that had the out covered fell off. He lobbed it in the back of the end zone. Just move on, progress, or throw it in the back of the end zone but I just thought he made good sharp decisions. He drove the ball. I thought he ran the show well. I thought it was a good night for him. ”
Coen on his thoughts of the passing game overall in the mock game
Coen voice appreciation for OC Grant Udinski's unit overall, praising the running game and the offensive line, but the first-year head coach really wanted to see an unscripted version and how his team would respond with hands in their collective faces.
"Then tonight, to see the pass game open up a little bit more and guys get out in space and protect fairly well, so that was definitely something that I was pleased with seeing because it really, not to say that it hasn't shown up, it's just hard sometimes in those controlled settings to always, when scripted, be able to get those off," Coen said.
While Coen and Company will be looking for improvement as the preseason gets faster and more furious, everybody in Duval got their feet wet together, united.
